Eagles need to embrace their new quarterback reality with Nick Foles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have 13 victories, are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and will not play another game this season in which the quarterback advantage falls in their favor.

That's their new reality, and it's critical they accept all parts of it.

The impact of losing quarterback Carson Wentz hit home Monday night against the Oakland Raiders. Making his first public appearance since tearing the ACL in his left knee in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, Wentz joined his teammates on the field during warm-ups, motoring around on crutches. Serving as a captain during the coin flip, he drew "MVP!" chants when he was shown on the big screen. That old feeling was back in the building briefly. But when the national anthem ended, Wentz turned and headed indoors, off to chart the game from a team box.

Nick Foles was unable to make his wide receivers a factor Monday night, finishing just 5-of-14 when throwing to wideouts. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The on-field duties were left to Nick Foles, who was unable to generate the offensive magic that has been with the Eagles all season, including last week at the New York Giants in Foles' first start of the year. The system crashed against the Raiders. The top scoring team in football, the Eagles managed just 13 points and 216 yards on offense against an Oakland defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing yards and points allowed.

Third-down efficiency was particularly telling. The Eagles went 1-of-14 on third down, the lone conversion coming on a Corey Clement run. Foles and the passing game were shut out. That had been the money down for the Eagles this season: Wentz completed 64 percent of his throws and threw for a league-high 14 touchdowns on third down before getting hurt.

"I didn’t play good enough," Foles said. "I have to play cleaner and, obviously, play better. Third down is a big thing with a quarterback: pin-point accuracy, making good decisions. I’ll look at the film. I’ll improve."

Wide receiver production fell off, too. Wentz averaged 7.9 yards per attempt when targeting his wideouts. Foles went 5-of-14 when throwing to his receivers, with an average of 2.9 yards per attempt, per ESPN Stats & Information. Alshon Jeffery (two targets) was held without a reception for the first time since his rookie season.

Foles misfired on a number of occasions and threw a bad interception in the fourth quarter. The defense bailed him out in that spot and came up with five takeaways in the second half to push the Eagles past the 6-9 Raiders.

Tight end Zach Ertz was asked if this performance affects the players' faith in Foles. “No, not by any means," he said. "We’re confident in Nick. We just have to play better as an offense altogether. The onus doesn’t fall solely on Nick. He’s the quarterback, so he’s going to get the highest of highs, the lowest of lows from the outside people, but we’re just focused on playing our best football right now.”

Ertz did express some concern about the way the team is playing heading into the postseason, pointing out that you want to be peaking this time of year, and the Eagles clearly aren't.

"I don’t think we’re in panic mode by any means," he added. "I think we’ve got a lot of good players on the team and I think we have a lot of guys with a lot of pride that are going to figure this thing out.”

Coach Doug Pederson didn't say definitively how he'll handle the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but he suggested Foles would play at least some of the game, given that the Eagles have only two quarterbacks on the roster. Having claimed a first-round bye, Philadelphia won't play another meaningful game until the divisional round of the playoffs in three weeks. Pederson will have to figure out how to best handle his team between now and then.

It also gives him plenty of time to think about how he wants to approach the postseason. He expressed confidence in Foles postgame, saying he'll make the proper corrections "and be ready to go." Certainly, he knows Foles is capable of playing better, and won't change the offense's stripes because of one bad game.

But it's critical that the coaching staff recognizes and embraces Foles' limitations. Wentz provided the luxury of consistently-high quarterback play. Those days are over for now -- a point that was driven home on Monday night.

The Eagles need to adjust accordingly heading into postseason play, and come to terms with the fact that they might have to win not because of quarterback play, but in spite of it.