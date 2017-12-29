Nick Foles preparing to start, looking to sync up with Alshon Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA -- Quarterback Nick Foles is taking first-team reps in practice and preparing to start for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is meaningless in terms of playoff positioning -- the Eagles (13-2) already have the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up -- but coach Doug Pederson wants to get Foles, who replaced the injured Carson Wentz in the lineup in Week 14, as many reps as he can before the postseason begins. The Eagles also want to be smart about it and avoid injury, so it's unlikely Foles and the starters will play the entire game.

There will be limited time, then, for the offense to turn the page on a poor performance from Christmas night against the Oakland Raiders and build up some positive momentum to ride into the playoffs.

Nick Foles and the starters will play at least a few series to see if they can perform better than they did against the Raiders. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

Foles followed a four-touchdown outing against the New York Giants with a down night against Oakland, going 19-of-38 for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Reviewing the film, Foles noticed he got "a little out of whack at times" fundamentally, sailing several throws. Foles is focused on fixing that this week.

"The big thing is just giving them an opportunity to make plays," Foles said of his teammates. "They're talented receivers and tight ends that can go up and gauge the football, wherever it is. There is room for error there. If I overthrow them a little bit, there's no room for error because I overthrew them, [so] they don't get a chance to make a play on the football."

Receiver Alshon Jeffery, in particular, did not have a chance to show his playmaking ability. He was targeted just twice and, for the first time since his rookie season, was held without a catch. Some of that had to do with the Raiders rolling a safety over top of him for a good portion of the game, but one of Foles' big takeaways from Monday was that he needed to feed Jeffery more, regardless.

"Any time you go into the game, you're working on chemistry, and Alshon is a dynamic receiver that can make a lot of plays so I definitely need to target him more," said Foles, adding that he has a number of playmakers at his disposal. "Spreading the ball around is important, but also making sure I give Alshon opportunities to make plays because he has the ability when he's covered, or double-covered, to make plays."

Foles looked in Jeffery's direction plenty the week prior against New York, targeting him 10 times. Jeffrey finished with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

"If you go back and look at the Giants game, I think we did a great job of connecting," Jeffery said. "There's nothing to worry or stress over."

That connection could use some fine-tuning, though, as could the offense as a whole. The coaching staff has Foles and the first team prepping as if this was a normal week, looking to get some good production out of the unit Sunday in what will be the last dress rehearsal before the elimination games begin.

"I'm preparing to play the whole game. That's my mindset," Foles said.