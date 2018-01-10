How can Doug Pederson stand apart from Andy Reid? Win in the playoffs

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson downplays playoff pressure, saying the media and fans "can make it bigger than it really is." (0:44)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was not himself at his Tuesday news conference. Or was he?

His behavior was different, for sure. Normally relaxed and giving in his responses -- particularly early in the week -- he was terse and edgy, more Bill Belichick than John Harbaugh. His demeanor seemed to run counter to the message he was spreading to the players: stay true to form and don't make Saturday's divisional-round game against the Atlanta Falcons bigger than it is.

Then again, this is our first exposure to playoff Pederson, and this may be how he is when the focus is turned all the way up.

Pederson has earned Coach of the Year consideration for guiding the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC amid injuries to a handful of key players, including star quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 14, quieting skeptics along the way. But , in many ways, we are still in the discovery phase when it comes to the second-year head coach.

As his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, can attest, regular-season success only gets you so far. Reid is the 11th-winningest coach of all time with a record of 183-120-1 in the regular season (.604 win percentage). He has an 11-13 playoff record (.458), however, including a brutal home loss by the Chiefs to the Titans in the wild-card round last week. There is just one NFC championship win and zero Super Bowl titles on his otherwise shiny résumé.

Pederson was called "Skinny Andy" by some of the veteran players when he first took the reins in Philadelphia because of the similarities in style and structure from when Reid was the head coach. Pederson has since carved out his own identity, but in order to truly stand apart from Reid, he's going to have to make some hay in the postseason.

His first opportunity to establish his own legacy comes Saturday (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC) against the reigning NFC champs. Falcons coach Dan Quinn, like Pederson, was in his second year when Atlanta made its playoff push to the Super Bowl last season. Prior to that, he had no postseason experience as a head coach. Quinn found blocking out "the amount of noise that is outside the walls" to be the biggest challenge in his first go-around.

"The more you're in the playoffs, the less other teams play. Sometimes you'll have other teams call you, or a player or a coach, 'Hey, this may mean this. You oughta think about that.' I thought it was really important to stay true and consistent to how you play," Quinn said in a conference call with the Philly media.

Pederson said he has been leaning on his own past experience as a player (he was Brett Favre's backup during Green Bay's Super Bowl run in 1996) and as an assistant to guide him this week. He is also calling on his own players.

Pederson has asked veterans who have won championships in this league -- a group that includes safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Chris Long, receiver Torrey Smith and safety Chris Maragos -- to address the team over the past week or so. Their message? Stay true to what got you here, don't make the game bigger than it is, but respect the opportunity at hand. Smith discussed the scene he witnessed when he was a rookies with the Baltimore Ravens following an AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots to drive a point home.

"I really didn't understand why I was seeing grown men cry like this -- the vets," he said. "I'm like, 'We're going to go right back next year,' and we actually did -- we ended up going and winning it my second year, but I haven't been close since. So you just have to take it in and understand that it doesn't just happen, you're not in this position too often, especially as a No. 1 seed, playing at home.

"These opportunities don't come by too often. ... Don't let it pass you by and have any regrets. Leave it all out there, do whatever you have to do the next couple weeks to sacrifice, put people away, put phones away, do whatever you've got to do to be the best player you can be on Saturday."

The energy levels were noticeably up at practice Tuesday as the well-rested Eagles began preparations for the Falcons. There was a crispness that hadn't been this visible in weeks. Pederson stood in the center of it all with a big smile on his face.

"He mirrors what the team is feeling right now," Jenkins said. "We're excited about the opportunity we have, we've been waiting for about a week-and-a-half and we're trying to prime ourselves to get ready to play our 'A' game on Saturday."