Hey, Gronk, Jason Witten: The Eagles' Zach Ertz is watching

PHILADELPHIA -- If quality tight end play is your thing, this appears to be the Super Bowl for you, assuming New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is able to play after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

The Patriots have Gronkowski -- simply Gronk, the fun-loving beast who overpowers defenders and does nothing but produce. The Philadelphia Eagles have Zach Ertz -- much less ebullient, his precise route-running allows him to create consistent separation and make plays in the passing game, like he did throughout Sunday's NFC Championship Game rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

This will be the first Super Bowl in which both teams had tight ends lead them in receptions during the regular season, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Gronkowski is the gold standard of tight ends at this point. Whatever he does and accomplishes, know this: Ertz is watching.

Ertz is aware of the records and knows exactly where the bar is set so he can work to surpass it.

"[Gronkowski] has been doing it for a long time," Ertz said. "I think his second year in the league, he set the record for touchdowns from the TE position and yards, I think, is at 1,327. So he set pretty much every tight end record out there."

Ertz was on the money. Gronkowski set tight end records with 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2011, his second season in the league. When healthy, he's produced at an astounding rate. Gronkowski topped 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time in his career this season.

It is no mistake that a player with Ertz's awareness has built himself into an accomplished pass catcher as well. He finished with over 800 yards receiving for the third straight season.

Working seamlessly with quarterback Nick Foles, Ertz's route-running was on full display in the NFC title game. Right before halftime Ertz was matched opposite All-Pro safety Harrison Smith and was able to gain outside leverage.

Ertz ran toward the sideline with Harrison on his inside hip, then he suddenly darted upfield for a 36-yard reception. It led to a field goal. The move was a thing of beauty, possibly picked up during the countless hours he's spent studying tape of other star tight ends around the league, including Dallas' Jason Witten.

"His longevity and the way he's been able to stay in this league and play at a high level for such a long time, anybody would be foolish to not kind of watch his film and kind of pick something from it," Ertz said. "But I think you would see some similarities if you studied our games. Something that has always stood out to me was how fast he was off the line. He wasn't always the fastest guy, but typically he was one of the first ones past 5 yards down the field. And he was a complete tight end, a guy that never left the field."

The two have spoken on multiple occasions. Ertz even texted Witten recently about the Cowboys star going to his 11th career Pro Bowl.

Ertz admittedly has tried to model himself -- on and off the field -- after Witten.

"That is definitely a guy I wanted to emulate, and I think you can see that in our games," Ertz said.

Ertz already has one up on the player he so desperately admires. Witten has never been to a Super Bowl. Ertz and the Eagles play Gronkowski and the Patriots on Feb. 4.

But now Ertz faces the challenge of trying to be successful against a New England defense that makes life difficult for opposing tight ends. It allowed the fifth-lowest yards per attempt (6.43) on tight end targets during the regular season.

Super Bowl opponent Rob Gronkowski is one of the tight ends Zach Ertz patterns his game after. EPA/John Cetrino

What the Eagles do have working in their favor is that the chemistry between Ertz and Foles appears to have improved in recent weeks. Ertz led the Eagles with eight catches -- on eight targets -- for 93 yards in the rout of the Vikings.

"It has been huge," he said. "I've spoken about this over and over again since I was a rookie that you need that same position as the quarterback, that same kind of understanding how you're running routes. That chemistry is the No. 1 thing between the wide receiver and the quarterback. The tight end and the quarterback is the same thing. Nick has played unbelievable the past couple games. This last game was probably the best game I've ever seen him play."

Both Ertz and Foles will be trying to replicate the performance. The Eagles are searching for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Ertz will have his wife, U.S. women's soccer star Julie Ertz, cheering him on in Minnesota. Julie missed the NFC Championship Game because she had a game at the same time, and the video of her busting into tears after being told of the Eagles' victory went viral.

If there are tears this time, it could be because they are celebrating a victory.

"She'll definitely be there," Ertz said. "I told her I would not be talking to her if she wasn't coming to this one."