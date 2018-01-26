Carson Wentz ditches cane, showing progress in ACL rehab

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz typically waits for the media to leave before showing up to practice, but he was on the sidelines Friday watching his squad prep for Super Bowl LII. There was a noticeable change in Wentz's appearance, as the cane that he has been using to get around of late was nowhere in sight.

Although he still had a brace around his left leg, it looks like Wentz is now walking under his own power. He went from two crutches to one crutch to a cane in the weeks after surgery to repair the ACL in his left knee in December.

The hope is that Wentz will be ready for the start of the 2018 season, but there is still a ways to go in the rehab process before a definitive return date can be established.

Dr. James Andrews, noted orthopedic specialist, was not speaking specifically to Wentz but he told me a short while ago that expectation should be tempered for a player with an ACL surgery to return by start of '18 season. He says ACL repairs need 9-to-12 months. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 11, 2017

For now, Wentz is doing what he can to help get Nick Foles and the rest of the team ready for the Super Bowl showdown with the New England Patriots on February 4.

"Carson is a great teammate," wide receiver Alshon Jefferyy said. "We were talking today, I know he wants to be out there with us playing. There's a storyline: Carson Wentz against Tom Brady. Like I told him, 'Hey, you've got next year.' But right now, he's been a great teammate, talking to us, communicating. I'm pretty sure he's been in the quarterbacks room giving Nick and Nate [Sudfeld] some advice, and I'm pretty sure that's gone back and forth."

Wentz was injured against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. He was an MVP candidate before tearing his ACL and finished the regular season with 33 touchdowns in 13 games.