The seven days -- and nine acquisitions -- that made the Eagles Super Bowl contenders

MINNEAPOLIS -- An amazing pattern emerged during the Philadelphia Eagles' 38-7 throttling of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, one that held true throughout.

Every Eagles point was generated by a player who wasn't on the roster the year before. Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns. Alshon Jeffery caught two of those, Torrey Smith the other. LeGarrette Blount ran one in. Patrick Robinson returned an interception for a score. Jake Elliott kicked a field goal and accounted for the extra points.

Patrick Robinson, a low-cost addition for the Eagles last offseason, has turned into one of the game's better slot corners. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Newcomers dominated the game, and not just when it came to crossing the goal line. Veteran defensive end Chris Long had the hit on Case Keenum that led to Robinson's pick-six, and rookie Derek Barnett came up with a strip sack -- recovered by Long, of course -- that proved a defining moment.

Many of the pieces of the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl team were in place prior to this offseason, including quarterback Carson Wentz, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive end Brandon Graham, right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Zach Ertz. But the pinpoint accuracy of executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and VP of player personnel Joe Douglas this offseason made the team's current run possible.

Eagles' Notable 2017 Additions Pos., Player Acquired Note QB Nick Foles FA 78% comp., 3 TD, no interceptions this postseason RB LeGarrette Blount FA Led Eagles in rushing RB Jay Ajayi Trade Leads Eagles in yards this postseason RB Corey Clement Draft 6 TDs, 444 scrimmage yards WR Alshon Jeffery FA Led Eagles in receiving TDs WR Torrey Smith FA 430 receiving yards, 2 TDs DT Timmy Jernigan FA Eagles allow 3.5 yards/rush with him on field DE Chris Long FA 5.0 sacks (T-third on team) DE Derek Barnett Draft 5.0 sacks (T-third on team) CB Patrick Robinson FA Led Eagles in interceptions, pass breakups CB Ronald Darby Trade 3 interceptions in eight games CB Rasul Douglas Draft 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups S Corey Graham FA 2 interceptions in 14 games K Jake Elliott FA Converted 26 of 31 FG attempts Source: ESPN Stats & Information

Here's a look at the seven days that helped set up Sunday's Super Bowl LII matchup with the New England Patriots:

March 9: Signed WRs Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith

Wide receiver was a top priority after the 2016 group struggled to give Wentz much help in his rookie season. The market didn't develop quite as Jeffery was hoping, so he took a one-year deal and bet that he'd find success alongside Wentz. He was right. Jeffery had a team-high nine touchdowns in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. The Eagles have since signed him to a long-term deal.

March 13: Signed QB Nick Foles to a two-year contract

The Eagles and backup Chase Daniel agreed to part ways this offseason. Foles was tabbed to take his place. The move was met with a yawn, but the Foles signing has proven incredibly important. He's completing 78 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions during the playoffs.

March 28: Signed CB Patrick Robinson, DE Chris Long

These two are making a combined $1.75 million this season (actually, Long isn't making anything because he donated his salary to charity), yet they have been two major contributors. Not every free-agent move can be a big-money splash. You have to hit on low-cost moves as well, and the Eagles did here. Robinson struggled badly during the summer but has developed into one of the better slot corners in the game. The 32-year old Long has five sacks and a knack for coming up with big plays in big moments.

April 4: Acquired DT Timmy Jernigan, third-round pick (99th overall) from Baltimore Ravens for third-round pick (74th overall)

Jernigan played well off Cox and finished the regular season with 18 quarterback pressures, 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Eagles allow 3.5 yards per rush with him on the field, per ESPN Stats & Information.

May 17: Agreed to terms with RB LeGarrette Blount

Blount, now 31, sat on the open market for a long time, despite putting up career numbers for the champion Patriots in 2016. He led the Eagles in rushing and helped create a loose vibe in the locker room.

Aug. 11: Acquired CB Ronald Darby from Buffalo Bills for WR Jordan Matthews, third-round pick

It took a while to reap the fruits of this trade. Darby dislocated his ankle in the opener against the Washington Redskins and missed eight games but has returned to form and helped firm up a secondary that was a question mark heading into the season.

Oct. 31: Acquired RB Jay Ajayi from Miami Dolphins for 2018 fourth-round pick

This is proof not all significant roster-shaping is done at the start of free agency and during the draft. The Eagles worked the phones like mad prior to the trade deadline and found a willing dance partner in the Dolphins. Ajayi leads the Eagles in yards this postseason.