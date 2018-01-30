Minnesota freeze? Eagles players struggle to find dinner reservations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Are Philadelphia Eagles players and fans getting snubbed at fine dining establishments in Minneapolis in retribution for what went down during the NFC Championship Game? Depends on who you ask.

"I just know that anywhere that I hear of, nobody wants to help them," said Chad Waldon, identified as a manager at one of the top eateries in Minneapolis, Butcher & the Boar, of Eagles fans and players. "I think we're far more civilized than that [regarding reports of violent celebrations from Eagles fans] but we'll do it in our own passive-aggressive Minnesota way -- we just won't let them eat dinner in our restaurants."

Eagles safety and special teams ace Chris Maragos took to social media on Friday to relay the difficulties he was having getting a reservation for Super Bowl week.

I've called 3 Restaurants in Minneapolis to get a reservation for me and my teammates and "can't" get in 🤔🤔🤔 Well played Minnesota fans, well played 👏🏼👏🏼 #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

Maragos said it took him four tries and a day-and-a-half to finally find a taker.

"Yeah, man. It was tough to get in," Maragos said during opening night. "Obviously, it could have been from the Super Bowl, it could have been we're Eagles players -- I'll let everybody else decide that. I don't know. We finally got in, we're good. It's all good fun.

"Nobody said directly it's because you're an Eagle player, but you could maybe take some hints from it. I'll let somebody else be the judge of that."

The Eagles throttled the Vikings 38-7 in the conference title game hosted by Philadelphia. There were some isolated reports of Vikings fans being treated harshly before and during the game. With the Super Bowl being held in Minneapolis, there's some thought that the host city will be out for a little payback.

One of the places that allegedly turned the Eagles players away, a steakhouse called Manny's, insists that no one was denied in malice.

"When it comes to Eagles players, it's the color of money as far as we're concerned," said Kip Clayton, a PR/marketing rep for Manny's. "The other piece of it is, if we had reservations open we'd be there with open arms for them ... I can guarantee you. I think other unnamed prominent quarterbacks tried to get reservations or private events spaces at Manny's and if they're booked, they're booked."

The gossip on the street is that Justin Timberlake, the Super Bowl's halftime performer, was dining at Manny's the other night. No word on how far in advance he booked his reservation.

"It has nothing to do with who you are affiliated with, if you're [Tom] Brady or any of the Eagles players, it's the same situation," said Clayton.

Even the Butcher & the Boar said that Eagles players have been in there this week, and team executives are expected to dine there as well. Sensing some mixed messaging? That's likely the "Minnesota Nice" shining through.

"It's just passive-aggressive behavior, that's all," said Waldon with a laugh. "When the Vikings don't make it into the Super Bowl or into the playoffs, as a city we'll start to back up Green Bay or back up another NFC team or something like that through the Super Bowl, whether that's the Falcons or whatever. This will be the first year I think Minnesotans are going to be rooting for the Patriots.

"I think people that are Eagles players are wearing extra thick coats and trying to hide making a few name reservations."