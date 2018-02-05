With Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson, Eagles set up for success

The Philadelphia Eagles ended the season with a 41-33 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Here's a recap of the season and what's next:

Season grade: Near perfection. They were the best team in football just about wire to wire, overcame the losses of star quarterback Carson Wentz, future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Jordan Hicks, running back Darren Sproles and special teams ace Chris Maragos, and charged through the postseason. They capped their run with a win over Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots dynasty. Could it get any better?

Season in review: The expectations were pretty low heading into the year, but coach Doug Pederson saw something special brewing. He made a bold statement in the summer by saying this group had as much, if not more, talent than the championship Green Bay Packers team in the mid-’90s. The disclaimer was that everything still needed to jell. Boy, did it ever. Wentz proved a star in the making, and new additions like Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and Tim Jernigan blended seamlessly into the team's culture. It proved to be a loaded, cohesive roster that rolled to 13 wins in the regular season, two wins in the NFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed and a Super Bowl victory -- the first in franchise history.

Alshon Jeffery, right, was one of several big additions this season for the Eagles. Craig Lassig/EPA

Biggest play of season: The "Philly Special." Pederson showed some serious guts -- serious guts -- by dialing up a reverse quarterback throwback on fourth-and-goal late in the first half. Swiped from the Chicago Bears, who had used it against the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles broke it out in a huge moment on the game's biggest stage. Pederson's aggressive style was key all season and helped the Eagles walk off as champions.

He said it: "We are world champions, men. Just look around. This is what you guys have done. This is what you have accomplished. We said before, an individual can make a difference, but a team makes a miracle. You did it. You did it against a fine football team. When you're asked, you're complimentary, but at the same time ... we are going to party." -- Pederson

