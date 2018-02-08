Why one Super Bowl win has Eagles thinking dynasty

PHILADELPHIA -- The talk of building a dynasty started while the confetti was still falling in Minnesota.

"It's only the beginning," Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said. "We said it right after the game: This is the start of a dynasty, and that's what we're going to do."

The conversation was between McLeod and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, two veterans who came to the Eagles "to make history," per McLeod. They helped do it, as the Eagles captured their first Lombardi trophy with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In his final meeting with the team prior to the locker room clean out on Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson established expectations now that the first goal has been accomplished.

"I told them, I said, 'You know, if you want -- get used to this. This is the new norm in Philadelphia, playing and hopefully playing into February every year. It's the new norm, so get used to it. Short offseasons and let's do that.'"

Some keepsakes for the world champs, in the locker room during clean out day. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Pederson talked about the "not-so-glamorous side of success," which includes questions about potential holdouts and players gunning for big contracts and allowing things like endorsement deals to cut into their responsibilities.

"I hold myself accountable. I'm just like the players. I can't accept every deal that's out there," he said. "I can't agree to every speaking engagement out there because my goal is to win another one. If my time is spent doing other things, then that's not the focus, and that's where we're at right now as a team."

The Eagles are well-positioned for long-term success. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz is 25 years old, and most of the core players are locked up for the foreseeable future. But, as Pederson already has started drilling home, it's going to take a long-term commitment to keep this run going.

"We have all the pieces. It's just going to be up to our mindset," McLeod said. "We're going to have the same focus, bring the same energy, have the same drive and determination that we did this year, even though this is our first one. If we want to be ever better, and great, then we've gotta win it again. So that's going to be our focus as soon as we get back here April 16th. We got the schedule, and our goal is going to be the same: We want to be holding that Lombardi again at the end of the year."

The players were still riding high on Wednesday as they gathered their belongings into trash bags. There were signed Super Bowl LII helmets and footballs awaiting them as they walked into the locker room. Veteran defensive end Chris Long placed a bottle of Crown Royal on each of their chairs, congratulating his teammates on becoming world champions. They spent plenty of time reveling in the win over the Patriots, and talking about what they're expecting out of Thursday's parade. But there was also a half-eye toward the future.

"We ain't done yet," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "Hopefully we can come back and do it again, if not better."