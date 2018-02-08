Scenes from the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Doug Pederson reacts to huge crowds gathered on the streets of Philadelphia for the championship parade. (0:58)

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans have poured into Philadelphia on Thursday morning for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade.

As many as two million people are expected to jam the parade route. No official estimate was released for the parade after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, but experts have said that crowd likely didn't exceed 750,000.

The Super Bowl parade celebrates the Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday.

Phantastic day in Philly

Incredible scene in Philadelphia today. Everywhere I turned was a picture you could frame. pic.twitter.com/JpdUjQjNg6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2018

At the podium

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson, left, and defensive end Chris Long speak in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

play 5:30 Kelce calls out Eagles' haters in rant for the ages Jason Kelce scorches all of the people who doubted the underdog Eagles this season while at the Super Bowl parade podium.

play 1:13 Long: 'Eagles are the center of the football universe' Chris Long and Lane Johnson hype up the Eagles crowd with some interesting wardrobe choices and screaming loud E-A-G-L-E-S chants.

Lombardi Trophy?

Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks the parade route with the Lombardi Trophy. Michael Perez/AP Photo

Quarterback Carson Wentz, right, holds up the Lombardi trophy as he rides with Nate Sudfeld, center right, Nick Foles, center left, and owner Jeffrey Lurie. Christopher Szagola/AP Photo

Getting the crowd going

Eagles team mascot Swoop waves during the Super Bowl LII victory parade. Matt Slocum/AP Photo

Two Philadelphia Police officers lead the crowd in a singing of "Fly Eagles Fly." Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Jason Kelce is enjoying himself at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/CaREx3qSve — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Vinny Curry enjoy the confetti with their championship belt. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Nick Foles, left, Nate Sudfeld, center and Carson Wentz share a parade ride. Jacqueline Larma/AP Photo

Philly fans

An Eagles fan embraces the underdog theme at the parade on Thursday. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Eagles fans make "beer tree" out of used cans & bottles pic.twitter.com/QvqmOa5ER8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2018

Philly has waited a long time for this. pic.twitter.com/m0ZM3v5BmK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2018

They forgot to Crisco this pole. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

One Eagles fan shows his fashion sense with a green suit and ruffled shirt. Jerry Habraken/The News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans cheer as they watch a replay of Super Bowl LI in front of the the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Fans cheer ahead of the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Eagles fans dressed up in their best gear for the parade. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Players get dressed up

Center Jason Kelce celebrates with a Wizard of the Eagles outfit. Jennifer Corbett/The News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

The finest American outfit for the finest American city #PhillyPhilly pic.twitter.com/C2stpbasai — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) February 8, 2018

Fashion for Foles daughter

Eagles fan and fashion designer Nancy Volpe Beringer places a small dressmaker's form with an outfit she says she made and would like to give quarterback Nick Foles daughter, Lily, on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma

Ready for the celebration

Stage is set for the Eagles parade. Already a sea of people outside the Art Museum, hours before festivities are scheduled to start. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Something to keep teammates warm

Eagles DE Chris Long got everyone on the team a bottle of Crown Royal, with a personalized message on the bag congratulating the Super Bowl champs. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

And when you gotta go...