          Scenes from the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

          play
          Pederson says team connects with city of Philadelphia (0:58)

          Doug Pederson reacts to huge crowds gathered on the streets of Philadelphia for the championship parade. (0:58)

          5:14 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Tens of thousands of Eagles fans have poured into Philadelphia on Thursday morning for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade.

          As many as two million people are expected to jam the parade route. No official estimate was released for the parade after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, but experts have said that crowd likely didn't exceed 750,000.

          The Super Bowl parade celebrates the Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday.

          play
          5:30

          Kelce calls out Eagles' haters in rant for the ages

          Jason Kelce scorches all of the people who doubted the underdog Eagles this season while at the Super Bowl parade podium.

          play
          1:13

          Long: 'Eagles are the center of the football universe'

          Chris Long and Lane Johnson hype up the Eagles crowd with some interesting wardrobe choices and screaming loud E-A-G-L-E-S chants.

          They forgot to Crisco this pole.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

          Stage is set for the Eagles parade. Already a sea of people outside the Art Museum, hours before festivities are scheduled to start.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

          Something to keep teammates warm

          Eagles DE Chris Long got everyone on the team a bottle of Crown Royal, with a personalized message on the bag congratulating the Super Bowl champs.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

