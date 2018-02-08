Scenes from the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Tens of thousands of Eagles fans have poured into Philadelphia on Thursday morning for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade.
As many as two million people are expected to jam the parade route. No official estimate was released for the parade after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, but experts have said that crowd likely didn't exceed 750,000.
The Super Bowl parade celebrates the Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday.
Phantastic day in Philly
Incredible scene in Philadelphia today. Everywhere I turned was a picture you could frame. pic.twitter.com/JpdUjQjNg6
At the podium
Kelce calls out Eagles' haters in rant for the ages
Jason Kelce scorches all of the people who doubted the underdog Eagles this season while at the Super Bowl parade podium.
Long: 'Eagles are the center of the football universe'
Chris Long and Lane Johnson hype up the Eagles crowd with some interesting wardrobe choices and screaming loud E-A-G-L-E-S chants.
Lombardi Trophy?
Getting the crowd going
Jason Kelce is enjoying himself at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/CaREx3qSve
Philly fans
Eagles fans make "beer tree" out of used cans & bottles pic.twitter.com/QvqmOa5ER8
Philly has waited a long time for this. pic.twitter.com/m0ZM3v5BmK
🚌🚌🚌🚌🚌🚌🚌#EaglesParade | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Qd4Xm4DASc
They forgot to Crisco this pole.
Party on, Philly. pic.twitter.com/F9gnfWGp3w
Players get dressed up
Parade ready pic.twitter.com/tuCQbTkOrY
The finest American outfit for the finest American city #PhillyPhilly pic.twitter.com/C2stpbasai
Fashion for Foles daughter
Ready for the celebration
Stage is set for the Eagles parade. Already a sea of people outside the Art Museum, hours before festivities are scheduled to start.
Something to keep teammates warm
Eagles DE Chris Long got everyone on the team a bottle of Crown Royal, with a personalized message on the bag congratulating the Super Bowl champs.
And when you gotta go...
There are 850 Port-A-Pottys along the Eagles parade route in Philly today. If three million people show up, that's one for every 3,529 people. pic.twitter.com/8Ro5OzqHZV
