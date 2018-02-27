        <
          Chris Long, Vince Young climb Mount Kilimanjaro with combat vets

          12:30 PM ET

          Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long did not allow himself much downtime after winning his second Super Bowl in as many seasons; he had another summit to reach.

          Long joined a group that included former Green Beret/Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, St. Louis Rams defensive end Connor Barwin, former players Vince Young and Steven Jackson, and military combat veterans in scaling Africa's highest peak -- Mount Kilimanjaro, which is 19,341 feet high at its highest point -- to raise funds to build sustainable water wells in East Africa.

          The goal of this year's "Conquering Kili" effort is to raise $150,000 and fund two new wells in Tanzania. According to the Waterboys website, they have currently raised over $94,000 in connection with this year's climb, bringing the total since 2016 to around $370,000.

          Waterboys, a charitable organization within the Chris Long Foundation, aims to bring "life-sustaining well water to East-African communities in need."

