Chris Long, Vince Young climb Mount Kilimanjaro with combat vets

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long did not allow himself much downtime after winning his second Super Bowl in as many seasons; he had another summit to reach.

Long joined a group that included former Green Beret/Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, St. Louis Rams defensive end Connor Barwin, former players Vince Young and Steven Jackson, and military combat veterans in scaling Africa's highest peak -- Mount Kilimanjaro, which is 19,341 feet high at its highest point -- to raise funds to build sustainable water wells in East Africa.

Little late with the group shot, but here we are at 19,341 ft for our @WaterboysORG #ConquerKili challenge! What an awesome crew. Thank you to our vets and athletes. Check out the link in my bio to meet the team and help your favorite member meet their fundraising goal! pic.twitter.com/Ql4xIVOt1I — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 26, 2018

The goal of this year's "Conquering Kili" effort is to raise $150,000 and fund two new wells in Tanzania. According to the Waterboys website, they have currently raised over $94,000 in connection with this year's climb, bringing the total since 2016 to around $370,000.

Waterboys, a charitable organization within the Chris Long Foundation, aims to bring "life-sustaining well water to East-African communities in need."