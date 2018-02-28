Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson address Nick Foles' future

The topic of a potential Nick Foles trade was front and center as Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson addressed the media Wednesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The duo managed to convey the importance of Foles to their team without shutting down the possibility of dealing the quarterback this offseason.

"We're trying to keep as many good players as possible, and you're talking about a Super Bowl MVP," Roseman said. "He's been unbelievably successful for us, he's got great character, great leadership. That room is exactly what we're looking for. We have a franchise quarterback [in Carson Wentz], we have a Super Bowl MVP, and we have a young quarterback [in Nate Sudfeld] that we're excited about as well, so that's kind of how we're looking at it as we get started in the offseason."

Pederson, though, indicated it's possible that Foles gets moved.

"I'm a big believer, you don't just blindside a player like that if that happens," said Pederson, asked if Foles will have a say in his fate if a potential trade comes up. "I think you've got to have that open communication with him. And we'll see, we'll see where it goes. Howie just mentioned, we'd love to have everybody back, but we know the nature of the business. We'll talk about it before, if and when the time comes."

Foles stepped into the starter's role when Wentz tore his ACL in December and helped guide the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title. He threw six touchdowns to just one interception in the playoffs and went blow-for-blow with Tom Brady in the championship game, throwing for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

In the final year of a two-year contract, Foles comes with a 2018 cap hit of $7.6 million. He is a pricey No. 2, but he more than showed his value this past season. With Wentz still rehabbing from a torn ACL and LCL, it's important that the Eagles have a good insurance policy heading into the season.

Roseman noted that he thinks Sudfeld, the 24-year-old out of Indiana whom they picked up in September after the Washington Redskins released him, has the tools to potentially develop into a starter. Depending how ready they feel Sudfeld is, there is logic in dealing Foles while he's at his peak value, especially considering the Eagles don't have a second- or third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The Eagles are in a position of strength when it comes to Foles. They'd be in great shape with the Super Bowl MVP in the fold for another season but can deal him if an offer comes around that's simply too good to refuse. By the sounds of it, they're leaving their options open.