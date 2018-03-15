Nick Foles trade market appears dry -- for now

The recent run on quarterbacks hasn't left much of a visible market for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Because of the number of free agent and trade options, the legal tampering period leading into the start of the league year turned into a rare game of musical chairs where there were enough seats to go around. The Minnesota Vikings landed the big fish, Kirk Cousins. The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade for Tyrod Taylor. The Denver Broncos went with Case Keenum. Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon are reportedly signing with the Arizona Cardinals, and the New York Jets double-dipped with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills filled their need for a quarterback by inking AJ McCarron to a two-year deal.

With no apparent starting jobs available, the chances of a team stepping up and meeting the Eagles' asking price of a first-rounder-plus in the current environment appears unlikely.

And that's OK from where the Eagles sit. They believe heavily in carrying two starting-caliber quarterbacks -- owner Jeffrey Lurie doesn't even like using the term "backup" -- an organizational philosophy that was further cemented when Foles stepped in and led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl title. The uncertainty surrounding Wentz's return date from a torn ACL and LCL is all the more reason to hold on to a high-end insurance policy.

That said, the Eagles have left the window cracked in the event a team comes calling with an offer too good to pass on, like the Vikings did when they ponied up a first- and fourth-rounder for Bradford eight days before the start of the 2016 regular season.

The Eagles know from experience that demand can spike between now and September, whether as a result of a team coming up empty in the draft or losing a quarterback to injury in the spring or summer.

Holding on to Foles through organized team activities and into training camp is the ideal route, all things considered. There should be greater clarity on how Wentz is progressing by then, and the Eagles will have a better feel for whether Nate Sudfeld is genuinely developing into a starting-caliber QB as they suspect. If the answers are positive on both fronts, they can deal Foles with less apprehension if the situation arises.

Until then, the Eagles will likely sleep better knowing Foles is there to step in once again if need be.