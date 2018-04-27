Eagles can get their running back on Day 2 of NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles made the expected move Thursday and traded out of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft to acquire more assets. They sent the 32nd overall pick along with a fourth-rounder (132nd overall) to the Baltimore Ravens for the Ravens’ second-round picks in 2018 (52nd overall) and 2019 and a fourth-rounder this year (125th overall).

The Eagles pocket a good future choice by trading back, and they should have a number of quality prospects at positions of interest when they get on the clock Friday evening. Let’s take a look at some of the top options:

Running back redo?

• Clay: Round 1 fantasy reaction » The Eagles intended to land one of the stud running backs in last year’s draft. They had their sights set on Dalvin Cook, but the Minnesota Vikings jumped in front of them to snatch the Florida State standout in the second round. Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt and D'Onta Foreman all went in the third round before Philadelphia got on the clock. With their options dwindling, the Eagles traded up in the fourth for Donnel Pumphrey, who struggled some in training camp and spent the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

“When we got together after the draft last year, the running back class that we thought was really strong going in, we thought that maybe there would be an opportunity that we’d get one of those running backs,” Eagles exec Howie Roseman said recently, “maybe a different guy than Pump.”

Still in the market for a running back to pair with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, the Eagles could pounce in Round 2 to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself. LSU’s Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb of Georgia and Ronald Jones of USC are all on the board.

Pass-catching talent

South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert is widely regarded as first-round talent but remains on the board. The Eagles would love to walk away with a tight end after parting with Brent Celek and Trey Burton this offseason. Goedert has been compared to Zach Ertz. Carson Wentz and Goedert share the FCS Dakota ties and the same agent. Mike Gesicki from Penn State is another possibility.

There are some quality receivers who likely will be plucked in Round 2, including Christian Kirk and Courtland Sutton.

Defensive difference-maker

Stanford safety Justin Reid has the position versatility that would appeal to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison and Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson are also there for the taking.

Line reinforcements

The Eagles’ philosophy is to build from the inside out. There is some good value here in offensive linemen Connor Williams of Texas and Will Hernandez of UTEP.

It will be a more limited selection by the time the Eagles are on the clock at No. 52 overall, but they should still be able to add a solid player while also walking away with a high future pick. The champs consider that a win.