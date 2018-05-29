100 days from opener, Carson Wentz making strides

PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL season-opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons is 100 days away. That gives quarterback Carson Wentz a little over three months to get his surgically repaired left knee in game shape. So far, the signs have been positive.

Carson Wentz working on some back-foot throwing drills near the goal line. pic.twitter.com/FpKzQBFTTn — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 29, 2018

He opened some eyes by taking part in the early portion of practice last week at the start of OTAs -- showing off some decent mobility in the process -- and he saw an increase in workload on Tuesday as the Eagles' offseason training resumed.

Here's a snapshot of Wentz's day:

It's clear that Wentz is still getting accustomed to the protective brace around his left knee. He was seen pulling on it quite a bit throughout the day, especially early on during warmups. He's acknowledged that it's been an adjustment, but is slowly getting more comfortable with it. He moved with a little bit of a hitch at times during Tuesday's session, perhaps in part because of that brace.

Carson Wentz has shown good velocity even when he isn't fully stepping into his throws. AP Photo/Chris Szagola Like last week, he took part in the team's individual drills and worked on back-foot throws with the rest of the quarterbacks near the goal line. After one rep that he was apparently not satisfied with, he jumped to the front of the line to get another crack at it.

Wentz broke off from the rest of the team at one point to do some training off to the side. He was fitted with a rope around his waist, and pulled a large weight behind him as he ran up and down the field.

He rejoined practice and took part in some competitive drills -- the first time we've seen him do that this offseason. During a 3-on-2 session, he threaded a pass to running back Donnel Pumphrey down the seam. Wentz showed good velocity even when he wasn't fully stepping into his throws.

He hasn't been medically cleared for team drills yet, so Wentz moved to a far field when they began and ran sprints instead, running in about 50-yard bursts.

Last week's session was in the NovaCare practice bubble because of inclement weather. With the full fields at his disposal, Wentz was able to expand his routine on Tuesday, offering a fuller picture of how far he has come in his rehab.