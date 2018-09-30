Inability to protect Carson Wentz costs Eagles

Marcus Mariota floats a pass up to Corey Davis in the end zone and he hauls it in with seconds remaining in overtime to beat the Eagles. (0:43)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spent his afternoon under siege.

The Tennessee Titans' pass rush was coming over the walls from every direction, harassing Wentz from the front side, the blind side and right up the gut. The inability to protect the franchise quarterback, who is coming off a multi-ligament knee injury, is a big reason why the Eagles' 17-3 advantage evaporated, leading to an eventual 26-23 loss in overtime.

The Eagles struggled to protect Carson Wentz against the Tennessee pass rush on Sunday. EPA/Rick Musacchio

The defense needs to wear some of this as well. Letdowns in the secondary, which was operating without Rodney McLeod (knee) for the first time, led to some big plays in key moments. The Titans converted on fourth down three times in overtime, setting up Marcus Mariota's touchdown throw to Corey Davis to end it. But that unit has carried the Eagles over the first quarter of the season while the offense tries to round into form, and it appeared gassed at the end.

Wentz was sacked four times and absorbed 11 hits as the Eagles dropped to 2-2.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

The Eagles' offensive line is regarded as one of the best in the league and created plenty of push on Philly's lone overtime possession, but on this day was unable to solve what defensive coordinator Dean Pees was throwing at them for the most part, especially when he dialed up the blitz.

The good news for Wentz and the Eagles' offense is that Alshon Jeffery returned to the lineup. He gutted through a virus that sidelined him for two days of practice this week, interrupting his comeback from rotator cuff surgery, and posted eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Along with tight end Zach Ertz (10 catches, 112 yards), Wentz now has two security blankets that he can lean on in critical moments.

But he needs time in the pocket first, and he was not allotted nearly enough of it Sunday.

In order to regain the heights reached in 2017, and more importantly, to avoid another serious injury to the QB, the leaks up front need to get fixed and quick. Next up is a desperate Minnesota Vikings team that will be looking to re-establish their defensive dominance at Philly’s expense.