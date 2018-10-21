Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery TD results in 'free kick' celebration

PHILADELPHIA -- Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and the Philadelphia Eagles get an "A" for creativity on their second-quarter touchdown celebration on Sunday, although the players need to freshen up on their soccer rules.

The Eagles struck first in a chippy game against the Carolina Panthers, as Jeffery shook loose of James Bradberry in the corner of the end zone and hauled in a pass from Carson Wentz.

Afterward, Jeffery put the football down and had his teammates create a wall in front of him as if he was attempting a free kick. Nelson Agholor raised his arms above his head to block it, though, apparently forgetting about the no-hands rule in soccer.

Earlier in the week, running back Wendell Smallwood commented on how the Eagles were at their best last season when they were having fun and celebrating. That element is back.