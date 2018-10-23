Patrick Peterson, and other trades that make sense for the Eagles

Ryan Clark explains how bad losses for the Eagles and Bengals in Week 7 have both teams dropping in his power rankings. (0:42)

PHILADELPHIA -- In Philly, the time of year when trade winds blow is known as Howie season.

Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman has rightfully earned the reputation as one of the most aggressive personnel men in football. Since Roseman first stepped into power in 2010, the Eagles have executed 70 player trades outside of the NFL Draft, the most in the NFL. The Patriots are second with 58.

Recent history suggests he could strike between now and the October 30th trade deadline. He made a splash this time last year by acquiring running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick, a move that helped the Eagles capture their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Their bid for a repeat is off to a rocky start. Injuries have bit them in several areas. Ajayi (ACL) and speed receiver Mike Wallace (broken leg) are on injured reserve, as is safety Rodney McLeod (MCL). Darren Sproles (hamstring) hasn't been on the field since Week 1. Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a herniated disc, and fellow interior lineman Haloti Ngata (calf) is also ailing.

Patrick Peterson would fill a need on the Eagles and represent the type of bold move Howie Roseman is known to pursue. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The four primary areas of focus for Roseman and the 3-4 Eagles heading into the deadline are defensive secondary, defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back.

Let's look at a few player acquisitions that would make sense:

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson

Peterson has asked Arizona to deal him by the trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to his cousin, former Steeler turned analyst Bryant McFadden, the Eagles, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots have all expressed interest, with the "ideal destination" being the Saints.

Peterson, 28, is a special talent. The Eagles are not afraid to pounce when they identify a market anomaly, and this appears to be one, with an elite player at a highly coveted position becoming available while still in his prime. The Eagles have had a difficult time shutting down passing attacks at critical times and rank near the bottom of the league in takeaways (6). Peterson could cure a lot of ills. The cap-strapped Eagles would have to find a way to make it work financially -- Peterson has a base salary of $11 million both this year and next year -- but he's the type of player they would maneuver for.

Best of NFL Nation • Sizing up Mayfield after four starts

• White's value to Patriots grows

• Keenum struggles as 'The Man' in Denver

• Aaron Jones time for Packers' run game?

• Bucs need Winston to cut turnovers

Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

The Broncos have been listening to offers for the 30-year-old Thomas, according to Schefter. His teammate, Emmanuel Sanders, would actually be a more ideal fit. The Eagles like having a speed receiver who can take the top off defenses working opposite Alshon Jeffery, and have been sorely missing that since Wallace went down in Week 2. Denver is apparently reluctant to move Sanders, though. Thomas (33 receptions, 372 yards, 3 TDs) would be a clear upgrade over what the Eagles have now, and would give Carson Wentz another reliable target outside Jeffery and tight end Zach Ertz, who have been carrying a disproportionate amount of the load.

It's worth noting that Terrelle Pryor (groin) was recently released by the New York Jets and said he is getting close to 100 percent. He could be a solid, relatively inexpensive option for teams that missed out on Amari Cooper. The Eagles reportedly offered a second-round pick for Cooper but the Dallas Cowboys outbid them by giving up a first.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Parker's agent went on the offensive this week, calling Miami coach Adam Gase "incompetent" while saying his client is "totally healthy" despite being inactive against the Detroit Lions Sunday.

The writing appeared to be on the wall, though recent injuries to Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson complicate matters.

Parker, a former first-round pick out of Louisville, has intriguing size (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) and speed (4.45 40-yard dash coming out of college). His best season came in 2016 when he caught 56 balls for 744 yards and four touchdowns. Roseman has a strong relationship as well as a trade history with Miami executive VP of football operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Lions RB LeGarrette Blount

The Eagles entered Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers feeling bullish about their running back group, which is currently being led by Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement. It's possible their perspective shifted some after the ground game was limited to 2.4 yards per carry versus the Panthers. They're hoping that Darren Sproles returns in the near future. While Le'Veon Bell or LeSean McCoy would provide the bigger impact, the asking price might be too much. Blount was the lead back for the Super Bowl champion Eagles last season and fit well into the locker room. Perhaps either he or teammate Ameer Abdullah could be spared given the emergence of Kerryon Johnson.