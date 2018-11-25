Eagles' win over the Giants sets up key MNF game with Redskins

The Eagles feed Josh Adams throughout the drive and the rookie RB rewards the team with a 1-yard TD. (0:19)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are deeply flawed, but then, so is the NFC East. So they've got a shot.

The defending champs still have life thanks to a 25-22 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

It sets up a Monday Night Football game against the Washington Redskins that, believe it or not, could pull Philadelphia (5-6) into a first-place division tie with Washington (6-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5). Dallas plays the Saints next week.

Lane Johnson celebrates a touchdown by Josh Adams, and the Eagles also can celebrate being in the NFC East, where it won't take a great season to win the division. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It feels like the Eagles should be dead and buried. It was Groundhog Day at Lincoln Financial Field as the offense failed to score in the first quarter for the ninth time in 11 games, putting pressure on an injury-riddled defense to hold things together. A defensive unit that was missing four of its top five corners as well as its starting linebacker, Jordan Hicks, yielded 346 yards in the first half -- the most the Eagles have given up since November 2015 against the Tampa Bay Bucs (355) -- as the Eagles trailed at intermission, 19-11.

But the fight that safety Malcolm Jenkins was calling for following an energy-less drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints the week prior kicked in just in time. Jenkins sparked that himself with an interception at the end of the second quarter -- the defense's first since Week 6 against this same Giants team.

Michael Bennett turned the jets on in the second half, coming up with his team-leading 6 1/2 sack of the season on the Giants' first possession to set the tone. He added a tackle for a loss later in the frame, posing with arms crossed as the volatile home crowd showed their approval. The front four increased the pressure on Eli Manning as the game wore on, allowing a decimated defensive backfield to stabilize.

A key fourth-down conversion by the Eagles from the Giants' 42-yard line with just over two minutes remaining proved to be the difference. Carson Wentz found Nelson Agholor for a 13-yard completion on fourth-and-1, setting up Jake Elliott's game-deciding 43-yard field goal.

The Eagles' ails certainly weren't cured Sunday. It should be looked at for what it is -- a win against a subpar team. They are mediocre right now, but given the state of the division, mediocrity might just be good enough.