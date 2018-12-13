History repeating? Nick Foles could lead another underdog charge

Adam Schefter joins SportsCenter to give an injury update on QB Carson Wentz after he didn't practice for the first time this season. (1:21)

PHILADELPHIA -- It was at the Los Angeles Coliseum where Nick Foles' incredible ride to becoming Super Bowl MVP began last December. As fate would have it, it's also where a second opportunity could very well present itself one year later.

"It's not lost on us, for sure. I don't believe in coincidences, really," said Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. "I wish Carson [Wentz] was out there each and every week. But at the same time, it is weird that it is in L.A. this week."

Wentz's status for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams is in doubt due to a back issue. Foles has been told to get ready to play, according to reporting by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nick Foles may get another chance Sunday to shake hands with Jared Goff, as they did a year ago, but will it again be after Foles helps the Eagles beat the Rams? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

One year ago this week, Wentz tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in the third quarter against the Rams. Foles stepped in and helped the Eagles to a 43-35 win that clinched the NFC East title.

What happened next is legend in Philadelphia. Foles was up and down to finish the regular season but took off in the playoffs, completing 73 percent of his passes for six touchdowns and an interception to lead Philly to its first-ever Super Bowl title.

The team he is inheriting is much different this time around. The Eagles were 10-2 and cruising through the NFC when he stepped in last December. This group is 6-7 and on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. According to ESPN FPI, Philly has an 8.9 percent chance of making the postseason. A loss to the 11-2 Rams would shrink those chances further.

Best of NFL Nation • Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders race for No. 1 pick

• Brady-Ben has added sense of urgency

• Is Saints' Dan Campbell ready to be a head coach again?

• What's next for Baker Mayfield?

• Weather no problem for Deshaun Watson

But the Eagles have defied the odds before under Foles. They were underdogs in each of their three playoff games last season and won them all. Improbably, Foles went blow for blow with the New England Patriots' Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, tossing three touchdowns and catching another en route to MVP honors.

Players in the locker room were chirping this week about the prospects of another improbable run. One predicted that history would repeat with Foles back at the helm.

Prior to the start of Wednesday's practice, Foles broke down the huddle at the request of some veterans.

"I saw Nick, a lot of guys saw Nick, and kind of called him out," Ertz said. "I just wanted everyone to know that everyone has full confidence in the guy. No one is asking him to do too much. We just want him to be himself. But at the same time, guys love playing for him. Guys love his personality. And I wanted him to know that everyone had his back."

Foles' performance on Sunday and beyond, if in fact Wentz can't go, can help shape his offseason market. He has the ability to essentially buy his way out of his deal and into free agency this offseason. In a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, a strong performance could influence decision-makers looking for a starting quarterback.

The Eagles redid Foles' deal this offseason, structuring it in a way to reward him if in fact he was called on again. As Field Yates reported, he will make $250,000 for each game in which he plays one-third of the snaps on top of his $4 million base salary. In addition, Foles can earn an additional $250,000 for each game in which he plays at least 33 percent of the snaps and the team wins. Foles would earn $500,000 for each playoff game in which he plays at least 33 percent of the snaps.

Right guard Brandon Brooks reworked his contract in the offseason to help get Foles a new deal.

"Nick's a great guy, a great person; love playing with him on the field," Brooks said. "He deserved more money, man, so it's all good."

The Eagles' investment in Foles looks like it could pay off again. At a minimum, the locker room hasn't lost the faith as a result of the latest injury news to their star quarterback.

"We've seen what Nick can do," said defensive end Brandon Graham. "It's going to be interesting, if that's the case."