If Nick Foles can't play vs. Bears, what are Eagles' options?

LANDOVER, MD -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was admittedly feeling the effects from his rib injury as he met with reporters following Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins.

"I'm sore. I'm sore," he said. "We're going to continue to figure out what's going on."

A Ryan Kerrigan sack early in the fourth quarter knocked Foles out of the game. The team believes he has bruised ribs and is OK, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Foles called Monday a "big day" as he is set to undergo testing that will help tell the full tale.

The injury raises the question: If Foles is in bad shape as Sunday's wild-card game at the Chicago Bears approaches, could Carson Wentz play?

Nick Foles said he's hoping to wear the Eagles jersey at least one more time. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have kept Wentz on the active roster even after a stress fracture was discovered in his back during Week 15. First listed on the injury report with a back issue in late October, Wentz actually felt better symptom-wise as the season progressed, a source said. He is eager to play, and the expectation is that he will continue to be evaluated by the medical staff.

Coach Doug Pederson estimated that the recovery time for Wentz could be around three months, though that is not considered a concrete timeline and could change as they collect more information.

While the organization has technically kept the door open by not placing Wentz on injured reserve, the cautious approach is the most likely course here. The hope is that Wentz, who turned 26 on Sunday, will be their franchise QB for the next decade-plus. Given all that is on the line from an organizational perspective, the Eagles aren't going to roll the dice unless they feel supremely confident that Wentz can't sustain further injury by playing.

However tempting, the right path is to give Wentz what he needs to fully heal up -- rest.

If options A and B are off the table, Nate Sudfeld would be the man at the helm. Scooped up when Washington released him prior to the 2017 season, Sudfeld is thought of highly in-house. The former sixth-round pick out of Indiana has just 25 career pass attempts, however. His one throw Sunday in replacement of Foles resulted in a 22-yard touchdown.

There has been plenty of intrigue around the QB situation in Philly since Foles replaced Wentz in the lineup and caught fire, helping the Eagles to three straight wins and a postseason berth. This injury adds to the conversation heading into the postseason, though Foles seems like the odds-on favorite to be under center in Chicago.

"My plan is to get ready to roll. Obviously, we still have to look into a lot of different things [Monday]. It's unfortunate I couldn't finish the game today, but I'm ready, I want to get this thing going," he said. "I want to wear that jersey one more time and hopefully more."