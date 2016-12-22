        <
          After six FGs, Steelers' Chris Boswell tabbed for random NFL drug test

          7:03 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Like others before him, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is having some drug-testing fun at the NFL's expense.

          Boswell tweeted about his "random" NFL-administered drug test -- after going 6-for-6 in Sunday's 24-20 win over Cincinnati.

          When asked about the tweet, Boswell said from his locker, “I just thought it was funny. Obviously I don’t know the process of drug testing or how they do it or why they do it. It's funny how convenient it is after a good game."

          Boswell isn't the only special teamer to notice the irony. Colts punter Pat McAfee once tweeted about his random test after a 67-yard punt. Steelers linebacker James Harrison has been known to joke about the NFL's drug-testing tendencies.

          Boswell, who's listed at 185 pounds, joked that he's taking the wrong steroids. Boswell's efforts in Week 15 earned him a test, but not an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.