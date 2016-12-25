Steelers need their Big Three more than ever vs. Ravens

Mark Schlereth and Tedy Bruschi believe the Steelers will beat the Ravens at home and lock up the AFC North title. (0:49)

PITTSBURGH -- No Ladarius Green. No Sammie Coates. Both are ruled out. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been thin at receiver all season.

No doubt, the must-have game with the Baltimore Ravens is largely about the Steelers' triumvirate of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown imposing their will.

Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown face a tough challenge against the Ravens' stout defense. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Ravens' vaunted defense battles for every yard. The Steelers' offense is really good at home. Something has to give.

With the Ravens' secondary missing Jimmy Smith, it's time for Brown to eat. He has two 100-yard games in 12 career tries against Baltimore. He's also averaging a modest 63.3 yards in his past three games, very un-Brown-like numbers. It's time for him to explode again. One of those vintage Roethlisberger-Brown games is much-needed.

As the only consistent receiver option all season, Brown will face constant double- and even triple-teams once again. The Steelers will want to pound the run with Bell, keep Baltimore honest and go to Brown either deep downfield or by the sideline, where nobody has better footwork than Brown.

If the Steelers can get just enough from the outside spot -- most notably from Cobi Hamilton -- while slot receiver Eli Rogers works the middle aggressively, then they can give Brown room to operate. Darrius Heyward-Bey is back after a midfoot injury, but he's only an emergency receiver for today, mostly a special teamer. Demarcus Ayers is an option, but he's low on NFL experience.

The Steelers must catch a rhythm in Heinz Field, where Big Ben averages 3.2 touchdown passes in his past nine games. Don't be surprised if the Steelers once again get Bell involved heavily as a receiver. But make no mistake, the Steelers want to run the ball proficiently. They are still salty about Bell's 2.3-yards-per-carry average in Week 9 at Baltimore. Since then, Bell has been averaging 5-plus yards per carry, and the offensive line isn't getting Big Ben sacked. This is strength vs. strength up front.

And stars must be stars on Christmas -- for the Steelers, that means the Triple B's must thrive.