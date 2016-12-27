Antonio Brown's receptions crown in jeopardy if Tomlin rests stars

PITTSBURGH -- With the No. 3 playoff seed locked up, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged he's considering resting several star players for Sunday's finale against the Cleveland Browns.

He cited Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Maurkice Pouncey as candidates, the last three of whom have missed past playoff games as a result of injury.

Antonio Brown has a four-catch lead on Larry Fitzgerald heading into the regular-season finale. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

That decision is smart for playoff preparation but affects the statistical bottom line for a few of his players, which obviously is secondary to winning in January but is noteworthy nonetheless.

"We're not going fear the what ifs," Tomlin said. "We're going to prepare and play this game. We're going to give Steeler Nation what they deserve, which is preparation that leads to a winning performance."

Roethlisberger is cool with sitting, saying on 93.7 The Fan this week that resting his "old bones" wouldn't be such a bad thing.

The Steelers don't include performance-based incentives in contracts, so motivation to play won't have anything to do with money. For those who care about numbers, though, the implications are obvious:

Brown has four-catch lead in race for NFL receptions crown: Brown's 106-catch total edges Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who enters the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with 102 grabs. With the Cardinals and Rams out of the playoffs, expect Fitzgerald to play and play well. Brown owns one outright receptions title and tied Julio Jones for a second one in 2015. His resume might stay that way after Sunday. Regardless, Brown's four straight 100-catch seasons say plenty about his production.

Bell will fall short of 2,000 total yards: In a season that merited MVP consideration, Bell produced 1,884 total yards in 12 games, including 75 catches for 616 yards. He would have eclipsed 2,000 total yards without his three-game suspension. But Bell is too valuable to trot out there Sunday, especially considering his insane workload -- averaging 28 touches per game for the season. He needs the rest more than anyone.

Roethlisberger will fall just short of 4,000 passing yards and 30 TDs: Missing nearly six full games due to injury have left Big Ben without 4,000 passing yards in each of the last two seasons. He would have easily eclipsed the 4,000 mark if healthy. In fact, he would have breezed past 5,000 a year ago. And Roethlisberger sits on 29 touchdowns with one game left. This would have been his third-career 30-touchdown season. Instead, he sits on two.

Roethlisberger surpassed John Elway for ninth all-time with his 301st career touchdown pass Sunday against Baltimore.

Eli Rogers eight catches short of 50: Rogers still might get there, as he's unlikely to sit. Rogers' season has been uneven, but he's coming on with 159 yards over his last two games. Hitting the 50-catch mark would be closer to what the Steelers expected out of him in the preseason.