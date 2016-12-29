Cheerleader guy? This is what Mike Tomlin really does

Will Cain and Jonathan Coachman react to Mike Tomlin responding to Terry Bradshaw's comments being critical of the Steelers head coach. (1:51)

PITTSBURGH -- In his sharp criticism of Mike Tomlin last week, Terry Bradshaw called the Pittsburgh Steelers coach a “great cheerleader guy” and said he doesn't know what Tomlin actually does. People who know Tomlin well or are in the Steelers building on a weekly basis have some answers.

Tomlin's impact is felt on Wednesdays at 8:20 a.m., the first team meeting of the week. For about 40 minutes, Tomlin addresses his entire roster in a large conference room, a projector screen to his back.

Tomlin goes no-huddle with his game video breakdown, and players must be ready for a pop quiz on the upcoming opponent.

"He's saying the offensive check, the defensive check, he's fully into it," center Maurkice Pouncey said. "When he's in there calling out checks, he'll be asking questions like, 'In this formation, what's the check we're looking for?' Sometimes you get head coaches who don't do all the positions. He's all the way in."

Mike Tomlin is one of just eight coaches to reach 100 wins in 10 NFL seasons. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Film work is just one of many requirements of an NFL head coach. Coaches must also manage everything from locker-room personalities to the media to practice organization. Tony Dungy, who hired Tomlin as a defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay in 2001, calls that process "creating an atmosphere for being successful."

The way Dungy sees it, defending Tomlin's credentials isn't necessary because of his 102 wins in 10 years -- the 100-in-10 feat accomplished by just eight NFL coaches, Dungy included. But Dungy saw early in Tomlin's career that his understudy can "find different ways to reach people."

"He found a way to communicate with all his guys among a very diverse group," Dungy said. "He understands how to get the maximum out of his players and have teams play better as a unit. He's done that [in Pittsburgh]."

A coach's reputation is often defined by football acumen, and Steelers players say Tomlin does not lack in this area.

Pouncey said Tomlin watches every practice rep on film. He runs an open-door policy in which guys can come into his office and watch film or just talk. He lets his experienced coaches do their jobs without meddling.

Tight end Jesse James said Tomlin might work more on defensive game-planning during the week because that's his specialty, but for offensive players, his input on situational football is invaluable. For example, Tomlin once reminded Pouncey about defensive tackles who shed a block a certain way, requiring a quick block at the line of scrimmage. He notified James about the Ravens' tendencies on third-and-short.

"He's definitely not the CEO type," James said. "He coaches a lot."

Putting young players on blast for competitive purposes is a Tomlin staple, according to former Steelers quarterback and current Steelers television analyst Charlie Batch. In the team meetings, Tomlin is known to call out two players from the same position, point to them on film and say he has only "one hat" -- or game-day job -- available for them.

That means they must battle in practice for precious reps on Sundays.

"He once had Emmanuel Sanders and Antonio Brown fighting for one spot," recalled Batch, a Steeler from 2002-12. "He let the whole team know we were all going to watch it all unfold. Those two practiced their asses off [as a result]."

Managing people might be the head coach's most crucial job, and Tomlin has his share of diverse personalities to contend with -- from confident Ben Roethlisberger to flashy Antonio Brown to imposing James Harrison. Tomlin spends time with players at their lockers or in the cafeteria, talking about everything from college bowl games to something he saw in practice.

With 60-plus players, including the practice squad, plus coaches and personnel evaluators, those conversations add up.

"From downstairs to up here, he has to hear everyone's complaints and problems, trust me," Pouncey said.

The Bradshaw critique confused many in the Steelers building, in part because, as Batch and others have pointed out, Bradshaw didn't visit the team in Pittsburgh to make a first-hand evaluation.

But if daily improvement has a cumulative effect on Sunday results, then Dungy doesn't see anything to argue.

"To say he's not doing the greatest job, the results don't bear that out," Dungy said. "It's really not worth a conversation, if he has results."