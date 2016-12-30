Steelers' Ramon Foster bakes lasagna, saves all receipts and pummels LBs

PITTSBURGH -- There was C.J. Mosley, the Baltimore Ravens' Pro Bowl linebacker, knocked to his backside Sunday after an open-field encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth-highest-paid offensive linemen.

Center Maurkice Pouncey, right guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert have long-term contracts worth more than $130 million if played out. But Ramon Foster's play at left guard during the Steelers' six-game winning streak is showing up in a big -- and painful -- way.

Ramon Foster made the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2009 and has been with the team ever since. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

"He's been putting people on their ass," Pouncey said. "He's underrated and underpaid. ... He never gets that credit because he's an undrafted. But he's 100 starts in. He's a helluva guard. Ask other guards around the league."

Foster, who in March signed a three-year contract worth $9.6 million, is one of the Steelers' most colorful characters on and off the field.

The Big Ragu: When Foster joined the Steelers in 2009, former Steelers linemen and team broadcasters Craig Wolfley and Tunch Ilkin found out Foster made killer lasagna for his University of Tennessee teammates.

Foster was stingy with his recipe secrets, so Tunch and Wolfley called him "The Big Ragu." That's his unofficial nickname. He made a lasagna pan for his offensive line two weeks ago.

"Everybody seems to love it," Foster said.

Guarding your taxes: From dinners out to gas fill-ups, Foster saves every receipt. Teammates clown him about it, but Foster isn't laughing come April 15.

"I'm a business. Getting gas to go to work [is a writeoff]," Foster said. "I'm trying to stay rich."

Tax tips are just one of Foster's many specialties. The team's NFL Players Association rep dispenses advice on everything from handling coach chew-outs to day-after-game rehab to labor rights. He'll play big brother or good cop to tough coaches, "until you piss me off," Foster said as he jokingly pointed to reserve guard B.J. Finney, motioning him to play well Sunday against Cleveland.

"Stand in line. I'm the information box," Foster said.

Advanced scouting: Foster does his research on opposing linemen in efforts to win the mental battle between the hashes.

This research is personal for Foster, who's "got that ammo," Pouncey said.

"He reads the scouting report and everything, so if a guy has an injury or things he's not good at [on the field], Ramon will read that off, like, 'Our scouts say you're not good at this.'"

Among the five starters, Foster is the least athletic. But he might be the nastiest. Mosley and Browns tackle Danny Shelton are among Foster's to-the-ground victims.

Is Foster having one of his best seasons?

"My teammates think so, but we'll see how the evaluation goes after the Super Bowl," he said with a smile.