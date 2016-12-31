Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell have 'sharpening' session

Steelers WR Antonio Brown calls Jets WR Brandon Marshall a man of his word and expects to donate Marshall's car when he pays off on their bet. (0:30)

PITTSBURGH -- Instead of poring over game video for excessive hours, Ben Roethlisberger prefers to work out kinks on the field whenever possible.

That's exactly what he did during a recent practice as he worked off to the side with his two primary options, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

With the three stars getting a day off Sunday against Cleveland, the trio used the impromptu session for "sharpening our game" for the playoffs, Brown said.

"To be on the same page with Ben, go over signals and go over playcalls and scheme situationally on routes," Brown said about the goals of the session.

Le'Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have never played in a playoff game together. Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Steelers are relishing the possibilities with Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell in the same lineup for the playoffs for the first time in their careers. Bell has missed the last two postseasons because of knee injuries, and Brown missed last year's divisional round because of a concussion.

And don't forget about Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey, Roethlisberger adds. Pouncey missed all of last season.

Locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, this week essentially serves as a bye for the Steelers' top players. The Steelers are expected to face the Miami Dolphins in the first round.

The Steelers will have had two weeks to scheme ways to utilize Brown and Bell together on the outside. Bell and Brown combined for 181 catches this season. Brown leading the league with 106 catches.

"To be able to get ready for the playoffs, to be able to sit out a week and be healthy -- our circumstances will not change," Brown said about the team's Super Bowl goals.