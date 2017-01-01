Steelers' playoff tuneup a near-loss to Browns but a 'healthy' win

Steelers quarterback Landry Jones finds Cobi Hamilton in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown and a 27-24 overtime win against the Browns. (0:22)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left Heinz Field with (mostly) good health, their stars upright and convenient talking points for coaches, who saw their first-team defense look shaky against the Cleveland Browns.

In a game this brutal (at times) to watch, consider this an optimal outcome.

With the No. 3 AFC playoff seed locked up, the Steelers had left their edge at home for much of a 27-24 overtime win over Cleveland -- complete with a Landry-Jones-to-Cobi Hamilton walk-off touchdown connection, naturally. After winning six straight games of meaning before this, the Steelers could play this one however they wanted.

And they love beating Cleveland at home, which they did for the 13th straight time.

The Steelers chose to start most of their defensive players and offensive line but rest offensive stars Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Maurkice Pouncey.

Expecting raw intensity for 60 minutes seemed far-fetched after even Big Ben admitted he was looking ahead to the No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins, the Steelers' first-round opponent. The Browns offense, one of the league's worst, surpassed 400 total yards, with running back Isaiah Crowell breaking off 142 yards on his first 16 carries, an average of nearly 9 yards per clip.

None of this is much to overanalyze. The Steelers had allowed 16.1 points per game in the previous six games. They've earned the benefit of the doubt here. And they are winners of seven straight now.

But couple this game play with the vivid memory of Miami running back Jay Ajayi's 204 rushing yards on Pittsburgh in Week 6 and the Steelers' run defense will perk up.

"It will definitely be nice if we get another shot at (Miami) and redeem our performance," cornerback Ross Cockrell said.

The day was not without its injury issues. In the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was evaluated for a possible concussion but returned. Hargrave missed a December game while in concussion protocol, so the Steelers will want to keep him healthy. Defensive end Ricardo Mathews hurt his right ankle. An already-thin defensive line needs bubble wrap this week.

The Steelers got key contributions from several role players who will be needed for Miami. Darrius Heyward-Bey's 46-yard catch downfield showcased speed that could help the Steelers on the outside. Heyward-Bey missed most of the last two months with a foot injury. Eli Rogers and Demarcus Ayers and Hamilton were productive in spots. Jones, a free agent auditioning for the rest of the league, was about as expected, shrugging off a few curious decisions with some accurate passing late. DeAngelo Williams found the end zone twice, proving once again he's a viable option behind Bell.

But the Steelers can -- and should -- be glad this is over. Most of the offensive line played the entire game and gave up four sacks. That gives them 20 on the year, one short of the franchise record for least-allowed.

The first half was uninspiring, with the defense giving up a 10-yard draw to a third-string tailback and the offense backed into its own territory. The Steelers' 52 yards of offense in the first half was their fewest before halftime since 2008.

None of that matters now, because it's on to Miami.