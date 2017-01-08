Steelers finally get their explosive offensive trio on the same playoff field

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers players like to say they have the best offensive trio in football. A playoff debut is the perfect time for Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell to validate that praise.

Amazingly, these three players haven't taken the field together in the playoffs, with Bell missing the past two postseasons with knee injuries. Their presence gives the Steelers a chance in every game, starting with Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins.

Asked to quantify their worth, wide receiver Cobi Hamilton proivided a neighborhood analogy.

"It's like going into a streetball game knowing you have the three best players on the block," he said.

The timing just hadn't been right for these three to spark a Steelers run. Bell's injury in the final game of the 2014 season forced the Steelers to sign veteran Ben Tate for the AFC wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens, who won 30-17. Tate never played another down in the NFL.

Brown missed last year’s divisional round with a concussion, resulting in a 23-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. Then-inexperienced players such as Fitzgerald Toussaint and Sammie Coates assumed prominent roles because of the absence of Brown and Bell, who missed all but six games last season.

To ensure their health, coach Mike Tomlin sat all three players for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. That gave Roethlisberger an extra week to imagine the possibilities.

"We spent some time during special teams and during the defensive periods last week really doing some route-combination stuff," Roethlisberger said. "I broke down some stuff on film. I was able to take them off to the side and we really just put in some hard work kind of on our own, if you will."

After hundreds of connections the last four years, Roethlisberger and Brown enjoy a chemistry that "not too many people can have," the quarterback said. Their go-to routes usually come alive during the course of a game, no matter the opponent. But Roethlisberger found himself motivating Bell after recently watching NFL Network highlights of the late-1990s Denver Broncos teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Big Ben told Bell that Terrell Davis, not John Elway, was the central figure of the Broncos' offense then. Bell has been exactly that in Pittsburgh, with an average of 157 total yards per game in 2016. The quarterback's point was taken nonetheless.

"I'm gonna be pumped and I need that -- I need to keep my energy up," said Bell about playoff intensity. "Have my teammates feed off my energy, let 'em know how important this game is to me. Not just those guys and the fans and Steelers Nation but to me ... I want to go out there and show some people what I can do."

Roethlisberger talked Bell up because he knows what his tailback can do -- pretty much everything, from "hard running, the finesse, the catching the ball. We could spend all day trying to figure out who he reminds us of. As long as he's the best L. Bell, then we're all happy."

When Brown was getting double- or even triple-teamed around midseason, the Steelers turned to a run-heavy attack led by Bell. The result was a seven-game winning streak and the emergence of Bell as a dark-horse MVP candidate.

Now, Brown wants to ensure the Steelers get four more wins.

"People remember champions," Brown said.

Especially in Pittsburgh.