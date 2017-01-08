Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell erupted in Steelers' fast start vs. Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin had these Steelers ready to play.

It helps when Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell can take over a game within minutes.

Bell and Brown's combined 224-yard, three-touchdown performance in the first half against the Miami Dolphins highlights exactly what the Steelers envisioned with both of these players on the same playoff field.

Miami's poor tackling and a secondary that is easily spun around contributed mightily to the Steelers' 20-6 halftime lead, but there's no doubt Brown and Bell are peaking at the right time.

Brown's 119 first-quarter receiving yards are the most in the NFL playoffs over the past 15 seasons according to ESPN Stats & Information. At times this season, the Steelers have had trouble getting Brown the ball in space, instead utilizing deep balls for chunk yardage. Most of his touchdowns have come in or around the end zone. But on Sunday Brown is reminding why he's so electric with the ball and what happens when the offense is doing its job around him.

Take Brown's 50-yard screen pass. He catches it, jab-steps to the inside to fool the defense, then cuts to the sideline where tight end Jesse James was waiting with a crucial block.

Brown's quickness and footwork is unparalleled, as his 62-yard score off a man-coverage slant route showed. Ben Roethlisberger is making quick, decisive throws and Brown is doing the rest. That the Steelers are finding ways to free Brown up is a good sign for a stretch run.

Bell's 99 yards on 17 carries is emblematic of his past two months. One of the Steelers' key adjustments this year was a Todd-Haley-led offense rolling two tight ends and a third tackle at the line of scrimmage and daring teams to stop their running attack.

Bell's been averaging 5-plus yards per carry for most of the season, and he's shown an eagerness to carry the team through entire drives. He did just that late in the first quarter with 10 carries for 78 yards by himself, slicing through several Dolphins defenders for a 25-yard gain to set up a goal-line touchdown.

And don't forget about Roethlisberger, who completed his first 11 passing attempts of the game -- his longest such streak in his postseason career -- before an interception on a throw intended for Brown. As a result, the Steelers are the first team in the past 15 seasons to post more than 200 yards in the first quarter of a playoff game.

The Steelers might not be as polished as New England, but this game reminds us why they might be the Patriots' biggest threat.