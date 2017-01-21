Steelers' James Harrison spins 1960s soul music when he lifts

Ryan Clark isn't shocked at all to see James Harrison workout in Pittsburgh right after the Steelers returned from Kansas City. (1:54)

Clark the least surprised with Harrison's postgame workout (1:54)

PITTSBURGH -- A James Harrison workout video on social media is as much part of the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker's fabric as a strip sack.

But Harrison has a few trade secrets when it comes to throwing around weights. Harrison told me about his workout preferences on the way out of the locker room Friday.

The Harrison workout playlist: Harrison banged out Migos' "Bad and Boujee" at 7 a.m. one morning this week, but his musical tastes include '60s and '70s soul music. Two of his favorites are The Delfonics and Sam Cooke. Loves old-school for workouts.

"My parents listened to it [growing up]," Harrison said.

The mapped-out week: Harrison keeps it simple:

Monday -- legs

Tuesday -- "pushes, pulls" (chest, back, etc.)

Wednesday -- core

Thursday -- shoulders

Friday -- biceps and triceps

"One hour," said Harrison about each day. "That's as long as it takes."

The scattered schedule: Harrison's now-famous 4 a.m. workout after the divisional playoff win over the Chiefs is a rarity.

Harrison's workout times typically range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. "It changes during the week, often to later," he said.

****

That was Harrison going off-topic, but his sound bites to the media before the Patriots game were pretty good, too.

Offered without comment:

"Anybody can be rattled if you hit 'em."

"Everything up until now is a waste if we don't put in the amount of work [and advance]."

"I'm not a really emotional person."

"If I didn't [like my team], I damn sure wouldn't tell you. But I do. I like where it's at."

"Stay calm."

"There's only one successful team. That's the one holding the Lombardi."