Steelers' James Harrison spins 1960s soul music when he lifts

PITTSBURGH -- A James Harrison workout video on social media is as much part of the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker's fabric as a strip sack.
But Harrison has a few trade secrets when it comes to throwing around weights. Harrison told me about his workout preferences on the way out of the locker room Friday.
The Harrison workout playlist: Harrison banged out Migos' "Bad and Boujee" at 7 a.m. one morning this week, but his musical tastes include '60s and '70s soul music. Two of his favorites are The Delfonics and Sam Cooke. Loves old-school for workouts.
"My parents listened to it [growing up]," Harrison said.
The mapped-out week: Harrison keeps it simple:
Monday -- legs
Tuesday -- "pushes, pulls" (chest, back, etc.)
Wednesday -- core
Thursday -- shoulders
Friday -- biceps and triceps
"One hour," said Harrison about each day. "That's as long as it takes."
The scattered schedule: Harrison's now-famous 4 a.m. workout after the divisional playoff win over the Chiefs is a rarity.
Harrison's workout times typically range from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. "It changes during the week, often to later," he said.
****
That was Harrison going off-topic, but his sound bites to the media before the Patriots game were pretty good, too.
Offered without comment:
"Anybody can be rattled if you hit 'em."
"Everything up until now is a waste if we don't put in the amount of work [and advance]."
"I'm not a really emotional person."
"If I didn't [like my team], I damn sure wouldn't tell you. But I do. I like where it's at."
"Stay calm."
"There's only one successful team. That's the one holding the Lombardi."