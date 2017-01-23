Slay the dragon? Steelers left their sword at home in Patriots blowout

Ryan Clark breaks down how the Steelers' offense became one-dimensional and made life much easier on the Patriots' defense after Le'Veon Bell left the game with an injury. (1:15)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Someone cover Chris Hogan.

The biggest game of the year featuring two storied franchises and the Pittsburgh Steelers let a secondary receiver option torch them for a New England Patriots playoff record 180 yards and two touchdowns

But really, several blown coverages on Hogan were simply emblematic of the Steelers' sloppy performance on the biggest stage, a 36-17 AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots that negated the positive energy of a nine-game winning streak that had gotten them this far.

DeAngelo Williams and the Steelers came into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots riding a nine-game win streak but came out flat. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Forget slaying the dragon. The Steelers slayed themselves. Le'Veon Bell getting hurt early in the game with a left groin injury had nothing to do with the Patriots converting nine of 12 third downs to open the game, or that Tom Brady now has 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last seven games against the Steelers.

Brady saw minimal pressure from a Steelers defense content with traditional rushes. And the margin kept widening.

This stat is numbing: Brady was nine of his first 10 when targeting Hogan, who was wide open 25 yards downfield on that only incompletion, a Brady misfire (according to ESPN Stats & Info).

All week, Steelers players said they had to play near-perfect football to beat the Patriots. Instead, they entered the nastiest storm Gillette Stadium has to offer, with the Patriots offense brimming with confidence and the Steelers swimming in their own missed opportunities.

The Steelers offense and Ben Roethlisberger, who nearly went back-to-back playoff games without a touchdown pass before a late score to Cobi Hamilton, needed their "other guys" to emerge. But the lack of an established No. 2 receiver on the outside opposite Antonio Brown finally caught up to them.

Eli Rogers and Jesse James had a few bright moments, but it wasn't nearly enough. A near-touchdown pass in the second quarter hit Hamilton right in the belly for an incompletion. Hamilton also negated a fourth-quarter score by stepping out of bounds before catching the ball.

Bill Belichick is the master of taking away the top option, which, in this case, was Brown, who finished with seven catches for 77 yards. With Bell out, no one else had an answer. Despite an early flash, the running game went stagnate with 54 yards on 20 carries.

Roethlisberger turned to a shotgun, no-huddle attack and it worked in spurts, with Pittsburgh breaking off multiple drives of double-digit plays. But this game followed the Steelers' road-game blueprint -- decent yardage, not enough points.

That was only a start. Rogers had the costly fumble the Patriots quickly converted for six. There was the flea flicker that left safety Mike Mitchell futilely chasing Hogan on a touchdown play after biting on the run. On the game's first touchdown, Brady appeared to look off safety Robert Golden to hit a wide-open Hogan in the back of the end zone.

The Steelers' defensive front couldn't get to Brady, and in pass coverage Hogan seemed to continually run free without cornerbacks or safeties getting help.

The only thing that stopped the Patriots was the Patriots.

And to think this fight was supposed to be epic.

The Steelers looked and sounded and acted like a team that would turn locker-room buzz into a winning edge. The Antonio Brown Facebook Live incident seemed to galvanize them.

That they came out this flat is still a bit stunning, considering the momentum.

But the Patriots have the upper hand -- again.