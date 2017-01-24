Steelers' defense laments ugly loss to Patriots but sees growth for '17

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday were left to handle the aftermath of a messy defensive performance in Sunday's AFC title game loss to the New England Patriots.

Solutions were scarce as players cleared out their lockers.

"We thought Edelman was gonna be the guy," cornerback Artie Burns said about the 36-17 loss in Gillette Stadium. "It ended up being Hogan."

Chris Hogan got behind the Steelers' zone coverages for several big gains on his way to 118 yards and two touchdowns. Julian Edelman wasn't far behind with 118 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Brady’s no-huddle offense dizzied the Steelers' pass defense early in the game, and the avalanche never really slowed.

The Steelers' defense couldn't contain Chris Hogan and the Patriots' offense in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. EPA/CJ GUNTHER EPA/JOHN CETRINO

Brady's 374-yard, three-touchdown day spoiled the Steelers' defensive progress over the past two months and left Burns wondering what could have been different.

Asked whether he preferred more man coverage against New England, Burns said, "Man probably would have worked just to limit the times that [receivers] had to run routes and the pressure would have hit home, things like that." To be sure, Burns played press coverage in college and prefers that style. He's not undermining coach Mike Tomlin, who said Sunday night he was pleased with the game plan, not the execution of that plan. But the larger point: Anything could have helped.

No scheme could have scrubbed the shock off the Steelers' faces over New England's quick-strike offense. Early in the game, Brady was routinely snapping the ball with 25 or more seconds left on the play clock. Players say the swiftness affected the Steelers' ability to relay their own playcalls.

Linebacker Bud Dupree said the Steelers figured Brady would run some no-huddle "but not that much."

“The first drive hit us by surprise," Dupree said. "They came out on fire. We really didn’t anticipate that.”

The game plan, Dupree said, was to drop edge rushers Dupree and James Harrison into coverage and “attack the middle” with linemen and linebackers. Dupree believes the plan would have worked if the Steelers had properly managed third downs, of which the Patriots converted nine of their first 12.

Despite the lapses Sunday, the Steelers' overall defensive improvement in 2016 shouldn't be overlooked. Pittsburgh allowed an average of fewer than 17 points per game from Weeks 11-19, all without arguably its best defensive player, linemen Cam Heyward.

Their three most recent first-round picks -- Burns, Dupree and linebacker Ryan Shazier -- all look like defensive fixtures.

Heyward, who finished the year on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, said the team can play much better against New England starting next year and believes the scheme can work.

"You have to take advantage of your opportunities, because this isn’t guaranteed," Heyward said. "We have to address those challenges better. ... [But] we saw it throughout the year, guys performed well. There were a multitude of guys who took drastic steps."