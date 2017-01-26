Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown have more to accomplish together

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger might not play until he's 40, but going out like this doesn't seem like the right ending.

That goes for Antonio Brown too.

Yet here are the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose successful 2016 campaign is camouflaged by more than defensive breakdowns against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game: Brown's turbulent last week and Roethlisberger not committing to football in 2017 cast a strange vibe over the storied franchise.

Ben Roethlisberger has completed 506 passes to Antonio Brown over the past four seasons. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No doubt Roethlisberger is frustrated by how things ended this season. This week, though, the 34-year-old quarterback has been in contact with members of the Steelers, and many expect his return to the team for a 14th NFL season, though they respect his postseason evaluation process on the matter. There's nothing official on this front.

Roethlisberger and wide receiver Brown have connected 506 times since 2013. There's an argument that no duo has been better during that span. Their chemistry seemed off for parts of the 2016 season, but they can still go off at any time.

The best way to cement their legacy is with a ring, on their terms, one led by the offense.

The Steelers needed a shootout to win on Sunday in Gillette Stadium, and they almost got it. But producing a field goal out of two goal-line trips just won't do. At least the Steelers moved the ball proficiently.

The return of wide receiver Martavis Bryant, coupled with running back Le'Veon Bell and one of the game's best offensive lines, might just equip the Steelers for a 30-point playoff game against the Patriots -- especially with home-field advantage.

Though nothing is promised, the Steelers' Super Bowl chances will be just as good or better next season.

For Roethlisberger, the process is easy. Assuming he returns, he'll have what he needs. The lack of an established outside receiver this season was bound to burn the Steelers eventually, and it did. That should be less of an issue next season, easing the pressure on the running game to control the pace every game. Fix the passing-game issues on the road (one touchdown pass or less in eight of 10 road games this season) and the Steelers will be as dangerous as anyone.

Yes, Roethlisberger has taken 456 sacks over 13 seasons, but that number has dipped drastically in the past two seasons.

As for Brown, 28, his offseason is a bit more complicated. No way Brown plays on his $4.71 million salary on the last year of his deal. But the Steelers -- head coach Mike Tomlin, in particular -- have highlighted Brown's penchant for distractions. From celebration penalties to demanding the ball to poor social media judgment, Brown has had his share. But he's also very well-liked in the locker room and works harder than anyone.

All options appear to be on the table with Brown, who could turn the Steelers off with an exorbitant price tag on an extension. I don't think the team wants to trade him. I think the Steelers are willing to pay him well. But considering the team's $6 million good-faith advance over the past two years, this negotiation could get interesting, and quickly.

Tomlin doesn't sound like a guy who wants to move on from the transcendent talent.

"I'm going to continue to challenge him in the ways I've challenged him over the course of his career -- to continue to find new ways to be an impact player for us, to continue to grow within the role that is his role on this team," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "He's a dynamic player. There are responsibilities that come with being a dynamic player. I'm going to ask him to continue to grow in those areas."

That's normal operating business for all players, Tomlin stressed, but he wants roles defined, and that goes for Brown.

Perhaps the last week has humbled Brown.

A resurgent year with Roethlisberger would make everyone forget.