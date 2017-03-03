Steelers' blueprint: Don't overpay for average players

Despite rewarding Antonio Brown with a new long-term deal, Jeremy Fowler says the Steelers plan on being more patient with a new contract for Le'Veon Bell. (1:09)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert's philosophy on free agency explains why the Steelers are spending more money on their own players than those leaving other franchises.

Speaking from the NFL scouting combine this week, Colbert seemed to illustrate a watered-down market -- teams have more money to spend under a cap of $167 million, yet many teams spend on in-house players, watering down the talent pool come March.

“We’ve always been a draft, develop, keep our own [team],” Colbert said. “I think you’re seeing more teams doing it. And as a result, you’re seeing less and less quality free agents. There’s an inherent danger in that because some of the players who are hitting the market with the number of dollars that are available might not be quite worth what they’re going to get paid because of the supply and demand. And I think that’s reflective in a lot of the early cuts -- the five-, six-year [free-agent] deal guys who usually get cut after two or three because maybe they were oversigned. I think that it reinforces that you want to sign your own and keep your own. You have to be careful about the free-agent market and not overpay for maybe an average player.”

This doesn't mean the Steelers won't supplement the roster with a few free-agency moves. But generally, the Steelers rarely throw huge money around. Even when replacing fixtures such as Heath Miller and Troy Polamalu, they didn't break the bank to do it. Safety Mike Mitchell and tight end Ladarius Green got contracts worth a total of $45 million, but about $10 million of that was actually guaranteed, through the form of a signing bonus.

In fact, the Steelers are one of the league's most frugal spenders. Entering the offseason, their past 26 contracts in true free agency were due to pay out $86,685,000, or $3.34 million per year. That's a modest approach. Mitchell and Green were the only players to get more than $1.2 million guaranteed.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says the pool of talented free agents is becoming weaker as teams make it a bigger priority to sign their own players under a higher salary cap.

Now that running back Antonio Brown's blockbuster $72.7 million contract is completed and running back Le'Veon Bell has the franchise tag, the Steelers are freed up to negotiate with linebacker Lawrence Timmons, quarterback Landry Jones and other in-house free agents. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and defensive end Stephon Tuitt have one year left before true free agency, so the Steelers could work on new deals for them this spring or summer.

Save potential midlevel help at cornerback or pass rush or wide receiver, don't expect a roster overhaul for a team trying to chase down the New England Patriots in the AFC.

The Steelers want to re-sign their own players to long-term deals that those players eventually fulfill. Brown's deal takes him to age 33 if he completes it. "Whatever terms are [with a player], we hope he meets those terms fully," Colbert said.