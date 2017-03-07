Terrelle Pryor, Dre Kirkpatrick seem too pricey for Steelers' comfort

PITTSBURGH -- Locking up Le'Veon Bell long-term and finding defensive help at cornerback and pass-rusher should be the Pittsburgh Steelers' priorities over the next six months. More downfield threats for Ben Roethlisberger would do, too.

Unless free agency gets weird, though, high-priced options Dre Kirkpatrick and Terrelle Pryor probably won't be the Steelers' solutions to those needs.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has the length and physicality to draw the Steelers' interest, but probably not if the price tag is $10 million a year. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Reports have surfaced in recent days that the Steelers are in the mix on both players. After asking around, I do believe the Kirkpatrick whispers have more merit than the ones about Pryor, based on Kirkpatrick's length and physicality as a cornerback and the Steelers' five years of scouting him twice a year. Someone close to Kirkpatrick didn't deny potential interest when reached this week. But, even then, Kirkpatrick could command close to $10 million per year if the cornerback market shakes out how some people expect. I don't see the Steelers paying that for an outside player, at least not right now. Kirkpatrick's a nice player but struggled against Pittsburgh last year, with two Week 15 holding calls. After the game, he blasted officials for not calling a fair contest.

Consider: When Troy Polamalu's game started aging, the Steelers signed safety Mike Mitchell to five years, $25 million; When Heath Miller retired, they signed Ladarius Green to four years and $20 million. The Steelers had to be nudged out of their cozy draft-and-develop formula just to spend a little coin. They have no such glaring needs this year.

That's not to say they won't find supplemental pieces. But general manager Kevin Colbert said himself -- don't overpay for average players.

Yes, the Steelers do have more cap space than in recent years -- should be somewhere around $20-plus million heading into the launch of the new league year March 9 -- but extensions for ascending players such as defensive end Stephon Tuitt or Alejandro Villanueva await. And that's not counting in-house free agents Landry Jones and Lawrence Timmons.

As for Pryor, the sense I get is the Steelers like his ability but consider him relatively raw as a receiver and too pricey, possibly commanding double-figure millions per year. They just gave Antonio Brown a $19 million signing bonus. Seems unlikely they'd give another huge amount to a No. 2. Plus, a trio of Brown-Martavis Bryant-Eli Rogers, with Sammie Coates as a deep option and Cobi Hamilton/Demarcus Ayers in the mix, sounds pretty capable.