Exactly one year after drug ban, Martavis Bryant awaits reinstatement

PITTSBURGH -- One of the NFL's most important roster developments in March has nothing to do with free agency.

Today is WR Martavis Bryant's one-year anniversary of a suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's drug policy that cost Bryant the 2016 season. Bryant is eligible to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers if he's reinstated by the league, which could happen any day now.

No one doubts the immense talent of Bryant, who has used his lanky 6-foot-4 frame and elite speed to record 15 touchdowns in 21 regular-season games.

Let's evaluate what's next for Bryant as he works his way back into the Steelers' lineup, a spot he must earn over the next six months.

When will Bryant hear back from the NFL?

Likely sometime between now and late March, or 60 days from when he officially applied for reinstatement around Jan. 28.

The reinstatement process is designed to enable the commissioner "to render a decision within 60 days of the receipt of the application," according to the league's policy on substance abuse, but the process can take longer than that if necessary.

What has the league asked of Bryant?

Bryant is subject to a meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell (or his representative) and a league medical advisor, who makes a recommendation to Goodell based on the strength of the case.

Bryant hasn't met with Goodell yet, and though no meeting is currently scheduled, Bryant could get that call any day.

What has Bryant been doing with his time?

The word from Bryant's camp is he's gained around 15 pounds. And he's pummeling phantom defenders. He spent the fall in Henderson, Nevada, where he underwent the NFL's treatment plan, trained and helped coach high school football.

If Bryant maintained his speed to accompany his newfound size, look out.

Part 1 of me and my bro @ajuriarte thanks for you help today A post shared by Martavis Bryant (@martavisbryant10) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

What's next from the Steelers' standpoint?

Team brass, including president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert, will be notified formally by the league with a verdict (FedEx, perhaps). If the news is good, Bryant will be welcomed back to the team facility for workouts and meetings.

Where does the team stand with Bryant?

As sources told me, the Steelers view Bryant's potential presence as a bonus, but they aren't tailoring offensive plans around him right now -- not until he is back in the lineup and has proven he's reliable. The frustration from the suspension has cleared, and the Steelers know they fared pretty well without him. Make no mistake, he was missed in the vertical passing game. Bryant's presence opens up receiving lanes for Antonio Brown and others.

"Martavis was a great asset to us when he was available," Colbert told reporters at the NFL combine.

What's his contract situation?

Bryant's suspension pushed his rookie contract one year back, through the end of the 2018 season. If he is reinstated, he'll make $690,000 in 2017. The contract is not an issue unless he puts up a big year in 2017 -- if he does, the Steelers would have to decide whether to give him a big extension given his suspension history.

What's the most likely scenario?

By most accounts, Bryant has been in a good place mentally and chemically. That should be enough for reinstatement. After that, it's up to him. There's little doubt Bryant could come back in the spring, perform well in offseason workouts and training camp, and earn his spot back. The question remains: Can he be counted on for longer than a couple of months? Or will his demons soil his career for good?