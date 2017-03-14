Le'Veon Bell to LaVar Ball: Michael Jordan 'would TORCH you!'

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell disapproves of LaVar Ball's logic about beating Michael Jordan.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back sent out a series of tweets responding to Ball, the outspoken father of the Ball brothers, including UCLA star Lonzo Ball.

Ball, 49, recently told USA Today that "back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one." Ball played at Washington State in the late '80s.

Bell wasted no time pointing out Ball's resume and how he'll "say anything for attention."

"Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State... [you] know damn well Jordan would TORCH you!" Bell said in a series of tweets.

Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017





Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State...youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017





lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention...so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

The 6-foot-9 Ball averaged 2.2 points per game at Washington State, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Bell is a basketball man himself, known to discuss hoops with teammates in the locker room or play pick-up games locally. Looks like the Steelers will have a new debate topic once they reconvene for spring workouts.