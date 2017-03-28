Mike Tomlin said the term Steelers fans love to hear

PHOENIX -- Man-to-man.

NFL game plans feature nuances galore and multiple moving parts, yet Pittsburgh Steelers faithful seemed to accentuate one thing above all else -- the need for more man-to-man defensive coverage -- after the resounding loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

Mike Tomlin put this particular coverage style first when listing the areas his team needed to improve from that 37-16 loss:

"As the road gets narrower, those things become evident at times, and sometimes painfully evident -- our inability to play man-to-man effectively, our inability to apply consistent pressure on the quarterback without blitzing, and obviously, our inability to maintain balance as Le’Veon Bell was unavailable to us, were issues in that game, specifically. Moving forward, as we build our team for 2017, we don’t do it in reaction to what happened in that game. We are trying to strengthen ourselves in all areas to have the type of depth and balance that will allow us to be the team that the confetti rains down on, this year. To answer your question, those were some of the things, the key elements that outed us in 2016. We are not going to act in a reactionary fashion as we build our team for 2017. We are just simply going to strengthen our team in all areas, just like we did before."

Key word: effectively. The Steelers have employed zone principles for years but are open to man coverage, which was a strength for first-round pick Artie Burns coming out of the 2016 draft. In fact, they showed some man looks against New England but fell flat early.

The message is clear -- play it better and Tomlin will use it more. And what Tomlin wants out of the coverage is just as clear.

"Staying close to people. It’s really that simple," Tomlin said. "Being consistent in our techniques and abilities in that area where it could be a consistent weapon for us."

The three items Tomlin listed should work together, of course. Easier to play quality coverage when the pass rush is crisp and the offense is balanced.

Thanks to several young and fast former high draft picks, the Steelers' defensive rebuild is close to completion and helped the team win nine straight games on the way to New England. But the last hurdle -- frustrating high-level quarterbacks with tight coverage coupled with pressure from the defensive line -- will take more time.

Tomlin is up for that challenge, with the Steelers signing cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to fight for spots.

"We are going to play free agency. We are going to create competition," Tomlin said. "Because we are playing free agency, without mentioning specific names, it doesn’t mean a lack of confidence in the existing players on our roster. The truest motivator is competition. Depth is an element of hunting what we are chasing. We just sat here and talked about being in the final four a year ago, but it wasn’t good enough to be the team that the confetti rained down on.

"Depth and competition is critical to remaining viable as the road gets narrow. And it’s nothing more complex than that from our perspective. You have opportunities to pursue good players ... players that could create big-time competition in some instances. It’s awesome."