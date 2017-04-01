Big-armed Patrick Mahomes would be fascinating project for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Good size, big arm, throws from several angles or on the run.

Sound familiar?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no Ben Roethlisberger, but he appears to have a few Big Ben-like qualities that were on display at Texas Tech's pro day, where Mahomes threw a 78-yarder off one foot.

A bit wobbly but Mahomes just ripped a hail mary 80 yards. Admittedly, always windy in Lubbock pic.twitter.com/d3TakSOvmA — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) March 31, 2017

The Steelers were represented at the pro day (quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner reportedly made the trip) and also interviewed Mahomes at the NFL combine in late February. Perhaps a private workout is on deck.

Talk about a fascinating potential pairing, for better or worse. The Steelers are aggressively evaluating several quarterbacks in this draft and might not draft one at all, but the notion of Mahomes in Pittsburgh seems particularly intriguing because it's directly from the NFL's boom-or-bust playbook.

Two offensive NFL coaches I spoke to about the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Mahomes gave the same assessment: very talented, nowhere near ready to play NFL football. His 5,000-plus passing yards in 2016 came from the Air Raid system that's produced, at best, mixed results in the NFL. Mahomes often played "circus football" void of anything resembling timing throws, one coach said.

"He is a big-time developmental prospect, and I mean big-time in both the positive and negative," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said during a conference call, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I think his upside may be as great as any quarterback in this class, but his learning curve could be as great as any quarterback in this class because he comes from a system that has not translated well to the NFL."

But Pittsburgh would offer one of the safest landing spots for a raw-but-talented thrower. Roethlisberger should have at least two prime years left. During that time, Landry Jones can remain the primary backup if necessary. If Mahomes is really that talented, which many believe he is, he's a logical candidate to learn for three years while Mike Tomlin and his staff nurture the upside.

Of course, the Steelers must weigh long-term development with short-term needs, including linebacker depth or playmaking help on offense. Selecting a quarterback in the first two rounds -- Pittsburgh picks 30th overall, in the first round, and 62nd, in the second -- fails to address those immediate needs.

It all comes down to whether or how much the Steelers love a quarterback in this draft. Either way, Mahomes' name is bound to be linked to Pittsburgh over the next three weeks.