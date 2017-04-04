Will Steelers' offseason workouts show a renewed Ben Roethlisberger?

Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he feels Big Ben's looming retirement serves as motivation for his team. (1:38)

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger's relative silence since his end-of-season comments that he would spend the offseason evaluating his future have deepened the intrigue with the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft plans at quarterback.

When the team reconvenes May 23 for the first of several offseason workouts, Roethlisberger's expected presence will easily be the top storyline. Even if he doesn't say much, his level of excitement for football activities will set a tone.

The past two offseasons, Roethlisberger has looked refreshed and eager to throw with his receivers, directing traffic in goal-line work or running the no-huddle offense. Though a similar competitive spirit can be expected this time, this offseason needs that spirit emphasized a little more than usual, given the circumstances.

Roethlisberger said at the Ignite Men's Conference last month that he was "leaning toward" returning, but he hasn't formally confirmed his participation in a 14th NFL season just yet.

Only Roethlisberger and maybe a few Steelers officials know whether Big Ben is truly year-to-year or committed to the next several. Either way, him throwing footballs in a team setting would clear a major hurdle for Pittsburgh.

Other themes to watch at Organized Team Activities (May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8) and minicamp (June 13-15):