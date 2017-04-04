Will Steelers' offseason workouts show a renewed Ben Roethlisberger?

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger's relative silence since his end-of-season comments that he would spend the offseason evaluating his future have deepened the intrigue with the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft plans at quarterback.
When the team reconvenes May 23 for the first of several offseason workouts, Roethlisberger's expected presence will easily be the top storyline. Even if he doesn't say much, his level of excitement for football activities will set a tone.
The past two offseasons, Roethlisberger has looked refreshed and eager to throw with his receivers, directing traffic in goal-line work or running the no-huddle offense. Though a similar competitive spirit can be expected this time, this offseason needs that spirit emphasized a little more than usual, given the circumstances.
Roethlisberger said at the Ignite Men's Conference last month that he was "leaning toward" returning, but he hasn't formally confirmed his participation in a 14th NFL season just yet.
Only Roethlisberger and maybe a few Steelers officials know whether Big Ben is truly year-to-year or committed to the next several. Either way, him throwing footballs in a team setting would clear a major hurdle for Pittsburgh.
Other themes to watch at Organized Team Activities (May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8) and minicamp (June 13-15):
Le'Veon Bell's participation: Bell is coming off groin surgery but plans to participate. Don't be surprised if the team limits his activity. Bell can discuss his outlook regarding a long-term contract with the team.
Antonio Brown's new chapter: Removed from the Facebook Live incident and fresh off a $68 million extension, Brown can return to what he does best -- getting open. Word is that Brown has trained maniacally this offseason, eager to validate the new deal.
Defensive flexibility: The Steelers' depth chart will be stocked with six former high draft picks with three years of experience or fewer. Let's get a glimpse at how coordinator Keith Butler plans to use his speedy youth.
Martavis sighting?: Martavis Bryant could very well be part of the late-April workouts. The receiver expects to be reinstated by the league after serving a year-long suspension. This is a big offseason for fellow deep threat Sammie Coates, too.
New man in the middle: Vince Williams will enter the offseason as the starting inside linebacker alongside Ryan Shazier. Williams' specialty is hitting, which isn't allowed in most offseason sessions. But Williams can take ownership of the job with his presence on the field.