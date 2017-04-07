QB prospect Josh Dobbs meets Ben Roethlisberger at Steelers facility

PITTSBURGH -- Quarterback prospects visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers this week had a special guest to meet: Ben Roethlisberger.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs told ESPN he “was able to meet” Roethlisberger during his visit with the team Monday, as well as coach Mike Tomlin and many others.

After saying in late January that he would evaluate his future, the 35-year-old Roethlisberger told a Christian men's conference last month he was "leaning towards" playing for a 14th NFL season.

“It’s a first-class organization from the way they carry themselves to how the do business,” Dobbs said. “It would be an honor to play there.”

Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes, who was also in Pittsburgh on Monday, told NFL.com that Big Ben popped in to say hello while he was watching film. Mahomes told the site meeting Roethlisberger was "the most exciting thing of the trip for me" and that he hopes to learn from him one day.

Monday was not the first time Roethlisberger had returned to the Steelers' facility since the end of the season, but it's noteworthy that he's around the football environment.

Dobbs said he isn’t sure of the Steelers' quarterback plans as it pertains to the draft, but he assumes they are serious about developing a young quarterback in light of the visits.

The Steelers also attended the pro days of Dobbs and Mahomes, among many other signal-callers.

Tomlin told reporters at the NFL owners meetings last month that the team would pay "special attention" to the position in the draft but is operating under the assumption that Roethlisberger will be back.