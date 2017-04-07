With 2017 in sight, Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger has multiple years left

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger turned 35 last month.

He has averaged 302.5 passing yards per game over the past three seasons.

He has helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win 32 regular-season games and three playoff games during that span.

If the Steelers continue to protect Ben Roethlisberger as they have the past two seasons, perhaps they can extend his career. AP Photo/Gene Puskar

Now that he publicly has committed to a 14th NFL season, there's no reason Roethlisberger can't remain a high-level starter for multiple years.

This notion wasn't really in question before Jan. 24, when Roethlisberger's comments to 93.7 The Fan about evaluating his future raised heart rates in Pittsburgh and planted a seed of doubt about his year-to-year status.

Roethlisberger might not go the Tom Brady route and play into his 40s. But assuming he avoids major injury, he has at least two prime years left.

He has been sacked only 37 times over the past two years, easily the best stretch of his career. Those 456 career sacks could have a cumulative effect, of course, but the Steelers have the offensive line to protect him. The core is locked into long-term extensions.

Antonio Brown is signed for another four years. Le'Veon Bell probably will get his long-term deal. Martavis Bryant is knocking on the door of reinstatement. The lack of a reliable No. 2 receiving option affected the passing game last year, but the Steelers can fill that void with Bryant, Ladarius Green or draft picks.

Already in the all-time top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns passes, Roethlisberger has time to add more stats and a third Super Bowl.

Coach Mike Tomlin set such a tone in his statement on Friday.

"There is no question Ben wants to win [another] championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we know he will do everything possible to lead our entire team to achieving that goal."

Roethlisberger says it's prudent to evaluate his future every offseason, so perhaps this storyline isn't over. But the Steelers can still draft a quarterback, sit him for a while and let Big Ben go to work.

With plans solidified for 2017, the Steelers can officially put the AFC title game loss to New England to sleep and create a new dream.