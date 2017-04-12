Coty Sensabaugh brings 'eye-opening' water mission to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Childhood advice from grandmother "Mama Jean" was opportune for Coty Sensabaugh after he signed a two-year free-agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in late March.

You can be a great athlete, but once you take the jersey off for good, they will remember you by how you bless people.

"God gave me a platform, so I try to use it to the best of my ability," said Sensabaugh, a sixth-year NFL cornerback.

Sensabaugh hasn't played a down for Pittsburgh but is already thinking of ways to stuff his stat sheet for the sake of clean water.

New Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (second from right) served in Haiti with Food for the Hungry, along with his wife Dominique, Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas (left) and others. The mission: provide clean water. Courtesy of Food For The Hungry

Sensabaugh is fresh off a trip to Haiti, where he served with Food for the Hungry with his wife, Dominique, and some other NFL players. The mission: provide clean water systems for Haitians who must drink and bathe in rivers. The late-March trip was for advance scouting, but during the season, Sensabaugh wants to donate money for "as many [stats] as possible to help the people over there."

Talk about pure tackling form.

"The toughest thing for me was seeing kids who couldn't attend school because they had to walk two to three miles to fetch water," said Sensabaugh about remote neighborhoods in Haiti, where he spent a week. "Here in America, we have SmartWater. We complain about the smallest things. [A trip like this] brings everything in full circle, puts it in perspective. We have a lot to be thankful for."

Social impact is nothing new to the Sensabaughs, who eschewed Bed Bath & Beyond for their 2016 wedding registry in favor of shoe donations for the Soles4Souls initiative. The mission: help underprivileged kids around the world find stable footwear and clothing. The Sensabaughs' efforts helped produce more than 11,000 shoes.

The idea was Dominique's. She turned Coty on to mission work. They have also been on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and have booked a second trip there. Meanwhile, Sensabaugh is expanding his Creole (he knows only "sak pase," or "what's up") for the next Haiti trip.

Sensabaugh has always tried to care for people, but overseas trips opened a new prism.

"You can’t fault people who are trying but have been given the short end of the stick -- that could be any of us," Sensabaugh said. "You have to continue doing things so you don't lose track. ... It's changed my life."

Sensabaugh also brings an open mind to the Steelers' locker room.

About six months ago, Sensabaugh had to regroup after the Los Angeles Rams cut him four games into a three-year, $15 million contract. Sensabaugh called the Rams situation "unfortunate" but believes it strengthened his resolve, punctuating the reality that every NFL season is a one-year, prove-it stage. He finished the year as a physical nickel cornerback for the New York Giants while resetting his free-agency value. His deal with Pittsburgh is worth $2.6 million over two years.

The Steelers can use Sensabaugh in multiple ways alongside corners Ross Cockrell, Artie Burns and William Gay. Sensabaugh said he doesn't care how he's utilized; he just wants to "be around the ball" and carry out the Steelers' offseason mentality.

"Helping the team get two games better," Sensabaugh said. "That’s something they really talked to me about. Hopefully me and the other guys they brought in, with the draft picks they bring in, they can be a difference."