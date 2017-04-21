The 21 WRs picked before Antonio Brown in the 2010 draft

In the 2010 NFL draft, 21 wide receivers were selected before the Steelers finally chose Antonio Brown with the 195th overall pick. Take a look at the career production of each of them, relative to their draft position. (2:13)

The wide receiver class in the 2010 NFL draft features its share of hits, but many more misses. Demaryius Thomas, Dez Bryant and Golden Tate are among those drafted in the first three rounds who are still playing at a high level seven years later. But the majority of the class is now out of the NFL, making Antonio Brown's fall to selection No. 195 all the more curious. Here's a pick-by-pick look at the receivers drafted before Brown that year.

Demaryius Thomas (22nd overall): Still a top-flight receiver; coming off five straight seasons of at least 90 catches for Denver. Was Peyton Manning's top receiver for the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 run.

Dez Bryant (24th overall): Considered by many a top-five receiver when healthy. Still a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches. Wears one of the NFL's most popular jerseys.

Arrelious Benn (39th overall): Classic size-and-athleticism prospect who fizzled out of the league from 2013-15 but resurfaced with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who offered a one-year extension this offseason.

Golden Tate (60th overall): "Showtime" lives up to his nickname, averaging 1,030 yards per season since 2013 and earning a $31 million deal with Detroit.

Damian Williams (77th overall): Former USC star who caught 107 passes from 2010-14 is now a businessman and public speaker.

Brandon LaFell (78th overall): Veteran re-signed with Cincinnati after catching 64 passes for 862 yards for Andy Dalton last season.

Emmanuel Sanders (82nd pick): Segued from a supporting role in Pittsburgh to a Pro Bowl career in Denver, where he's one of league's best slot receivers.

Jordan Shipley (84th overall): Quick-cutting receiver who lasted just three seasons in the NFL, in part because of concussions. Has done reality TV work for The Outdoor Channel.

Eric Decker (87th overall): Has three 1,000-yard seasons and starred in "Eric and Jessie: Game On" with his wife, country singer Jessie James. Current job description: tough receiver for Jets.

Andre Roberts (88th overall): Never found stardom but was a reliable role player for seven seasons, amassing 2,899 yards and 14 touchdowns. Signed with Atlanta this offseason.

Armanti Edwards (89th overall): Quarterback-turned-receiver who never made the transformation with Carolina, which released him in 2013. Played one more NFL season then transitioned to the Canadian Football League.

Taylor Price (90th overall): Caught five passes for 80 yards in two NFL seasons, one with New England, which cut Price in late 2011, an uncharacteristic Bill Belichick miss.

Mardy Gilyard (99th overall): Played for three teams over two seasons (2010, 2012) then made a litany of stops in the CFL and Arena League.

Mike Williams (101st overall): Had a penchant for touchdowns (23 in his first three seasons) and off-the-field trouble, including a three-game suspension in 2015. Hasn't played an NFL game since 2014.

Marcus Easley (107th overall): Played with Buffalo from 2011-15, catching three passes for 71 yards in 42 games. Mostly served on special teams.

Jacoby Ford (108th overall): Player with 4.28 40 speed who had a decent four-year run with Oakland, catching 57 passes and returning four kickoffs for touchdowns. Signed with the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos last offseason.

David Reed (156th overall): Drafted by Brown's rival Baltimore Ravens, dressed for 36 NFL games over four seasons and caught six passes for 68 yards.

Riley Cooper (159th overall): Got the most out of his fifth-round standing by earning a $22.5 million extension with Philadelphia in 2014. Released in 2016 after six seasons and 18 touchdowns. Known for racially charged comments at a country music concert.

Kerry Meier (165th overall): One of two Kansas Jayhawks receivers picked ahead of Brown. Played one full season as a special-teamer for Atlanta. Reportedly getting a graduate degree and working with the Get Busy Livin' Foundation.

Carlton Mitchell (177th overall): Had quality size and speed (6-foot-3, 4.49 40) but managed three NFL catches in two seasons.

Dezmon Briscoe (191st overall): Former Jayhawk who went four spots ahead of Brown, played three NFL seasons and finished his career with 43 receptions and seven touchdowns.