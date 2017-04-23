Clock's ticking on Martavis Bryant -- and the Steelers' WR draft plans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers view Martavis Bryant's projected return in 2017 as more bonus than guarantee. That approach will be tested in the next four-to-six days.

The NFL draft gives the Steelers a chance to upgrade at wide receiver, for which they haven't drafted in the top two rounds since Santonio Holmes in 2006.

Bryant's presence would lessen the burden to stretch for pass-catching help. A healthy Ladarius Green would bolster that belief, too. In that scenario, Bryant and Sammie Coates get vertical, Green and slot receiver Eli Rogers work the middle of the field, and Antonio Brown suddenly has clear lanes to win one-on-ones.

Zay Jones has the size (6-foot-2), speed (4.45 40) and massive production (NCAA-record 399 catches) to perhaps interest the Steelers in the East Carolina receiver at No. 30. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

But the Steelers prefer dealing in absolutes. Bryant awaits reinstatement from his suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and even if that process goes as expected and he's back for offseason workouts in late May, the Steelers will want him to earn back trust with consistency.

Deepening the intrigue is the backdrop of the draft, which is coming whether or not Bryant gets NFL clearance. Perhaps the Steelers have intel that guides their game plan here, but save a ruling before Thursday, the Steelers will approach the draft as if Bryant isn't in the mix.

Draft a receiver in the middle rounds to pair with Brown, Bryant and the rest of the crew? Let the fun begin.

Selecting No. 30 overall limits options on the top pass-catchers, but the Steelers will have plenty of options in the first three rounds if they want to get Ben Roethlisberger help.

A few potential fits:

Zay Jones: Good combo of size (6-foot-2), speed (4.45 40) and massive production (NCAA-record 399 catches) has ESPN's Mel Kiper tagging Jones to the Steelers at No. 30 overall. The Steelers wouldn't have a problem learning about Jones. His college coach at East Carolina, Scottie Montgomery, was Pittsburgh's wideout coach for three seasons and was involved in the team's drafting of Brown in 2010.

Chris Godwin: This Day 2 prospect is a pure deep threat. Godwin had 14 catches for 504 yards and seven scores on passes thrown 20-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus. There are concerns Godwin doesn't utilize his 4.4 speed to win often enough, but his upside is rather high.

Josh Reynolds: Quality mid-round pick is long and smooth at 6-foot-3 and made plays against SEC defensive backs. One knock on Reynolds is his thin frame, which a good NFL strength program can help. Reynolds made a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh and could be an option if the team opts for defensive help in the first few rounds.