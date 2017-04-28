J.J. Watt's little brother T.J. to 'become my own person' with Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Watt family tree only extends so far in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Colbert kept the focus on new first-round pick T.J. Watt when asked about the lineage driven by older brother and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

This is about T.J., Colbert said. But he wasn't making a declaration as much as relaying the vibe from a pre-draft dinner with Watt, the 30th overall pick late Thursday night.

When Colbert and Steelers coaches met with Watt before his pro day at Wisconsin -- where he recorded 11.5 sacks in his only full season as a starter after switching from tight end -- Colbert learned quickly that T.J.'s legacy would stand on its own merit.

"I wouldn't be shocked if he tries to out-do everything that his family has done to this point," Colbert said. "He seems to be that kind of guy and he's going to be very quiet about it, too. This kid isn't going to say a heck of a lot. He just lets his play speak for itself."

Watt, 22, completes an impressive trio of NFL brotherhood. Derek, 24, is a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers. JJ is 28.

Though Watt has an arduous task to catch his brother's success, he has traits the Steelers believe will translate. His hand usage is "advanced" for a player with 14 collegiate starts. Coach Mike Tomlin said his versatility will help him rush the passer or drop back into coverage.

Wisconsin's defense asked Watt to handle similar responsibilities to the Steelers' nuanced 3-4 set. Tomlin calls Watt an "easy evaluation" because of his understanding of the game. Watt's 11.2-second 60-yard shuttle was tops among defensive front-seven players.

Positive scouting reports aren't enough for NFL stardom. But Watt's selling point for his career is blunt: He's 'truly scratching the surface' of his potential after making second-team All-American 18 games into his defensive switch.

From film study to sleeping habits, Watt learned from J.J. how to prepare like a pro. What he does with that training is up to him.

"I don't know if people really know who I am at this point because I've been in such a big shadow," Watt said. "That's why I can't wait to get to Pittsburgh and kind of become my own person."

What Pittsburgh gets, according to Colbert, is a quiet player off the field and one with "a sneaky little aggression" on it.

"There's a burning intensity with this guy," Colbert said.