Steelers on offensive in NFL draft, which Ben Roethlisberger will love

The Pittsburgh Steelers select RB James Conner, who battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma to get back on the field, in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. (0:48)

PITTSBURGH -- Using two of the first four picks on offense isn't revelatory, but the Steelers' recent defensive slant makes early playmaker selections stand out. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the first receiver the team has drafted in the first two rounds since 2008.

And they probably won't stop with Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner, two of their three picks on Day 2.

The Steelers entered the draft knowing the tight end class was deep too. Jake Butt or Bucky Hodges or Cole Hikutini, anyone? Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs still is out there as a developmental option.

Either way, consider this wealth of playmakers for the Steelers' high-powered attack in 2017 training camp: Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant, Ladarius Green, Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, Conner, Sammie Coates, Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton.

Many games will be won with that lineup behind a stout offensive line.

That championship window behind 35-year-old Ben Roethlisberger still is open, but won't be forever.

"I think we’re trying to find the good players all the time that create competition," offensive coordinator Todd Haley said of adding the 6-foot-2 Smith-Schuster at No. 60 overall. "We do have a number of players at the receiver position that we’re excited about. This is now another young guy that we add to the group that will just elevate that competition even more. When you have great competition, you tend to see the cream rise to the top."

The Steelers managed to bolster the defense yet again with pass-rusher T.J. Watt and corner Cameron Sutton while getting Roethlisberger more help. Though the draft crop might lack star power on the surface, this is a steady group that should contribute in various forms.

Smith-Schuster's arrival likely puts a few receivers on notice -- including Sammie Coates, according to Bryant. A move for a pass-catcher had to happen. The Steelers need insurance if Bryant doesn't make it all the way back from conditional reinstatement. With Rogers in the slot, Smith-Schuster and others can become interchangeable parts in the offense.

Smith-Schuster isn't considered a burner, but he should specialize in tough catches and win 50-50 balls.

Conner can play a larger role as supplemental help for Bell, who carried the ball nearly 30 times per game late in the year. That's too much. Conner is a downhill bruiser at 6 foot 2 and 240 pounds, but has better hands than advertised.

The Steelers are set at offensive line, so Big Ben could have three new weapons by the end of Saturday.

Maybe this offense finally will hit that 30-points-per-game mark.