James Conner's pass-catching session with Ben Roethlisberger forged Steelers bond

PITTSBURGH -- Before Ben Roethlisberger publicly committed to playing a 14th season, he was putting in work with one of his new Steelers offensive weapons.

Of course, Roethlisberger didn't know then that Pitt running back James Conner would become the Steelers' late-third-round pick. But while in Irvine, California, spending time with Rep 1 Sports -- the agency representing both players -- Conner and Roethlisberger took to a nearby practice field along with No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky and others.

NFL Films tweeted a snippet of the workout as a preview for "Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL," which airs Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This setting was more business-like than playful. As Conner told ESPN on Saturday, the day after he got drafted, Roethlisberger taught him the whole Steelers route tree.

No need for introductions in Pittsburgh. The newest member of the @steelers has already been working w/ his new QB.#HeyRookie @JamesConner_ pic.twitter.com/7BqZ2KPXXy — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 29, 2017

"Working with Ben Roethlisberger was amazing," Conner told NFL Films in the video. "He taught me a lot of things about how to get open, in and out of routes."

Roethlisberger is known to be vocal with receivers while mastering passing concepts. Roethlisberger prefers working things out in live action rather than logging additional hours in a film room.

And, as evidenced by Le'Veon Bell's 5.4 catches per game since 2014, Big Ben doesn't mind targeting his tailbacks in the passing game.

Roethlisberger referenced Bell when explaining to Conner the proper way to "put your foot in the ground" to juke a linebacker, something Bell has mastered.

A few other pointers from Roethlisberger to Conner:

*"1-2-3 -- Come to me, set it down and break it out."

*"The linebacker is siting on the goal line. You're going to stutter him and go right over the top."

Conner, who captivated college football by defeating Hodgkin's lymphoma, is a bruising 6-foot-2, 240-pound back, but he's more of a receiver than advertised. At his pro day, Conner made a point of showcasing his hands and acquitted himself well.

Perhaps the head start between quarterback and running back will result in a few first downs through the air.