Hello, Steelers weapons: Ladarius Green back on field, Martavis Bryant close

PITTSBURGH -- Scrolling through the Pittsburgh Steelers' photos from Phase 2 of voluntary offseason workouts revealed a welcome sign for fans: tight end Ladarius Green doing something athletic.

Green, who was limited to six games due to an ankle injury and a concussion, was part of Tuesday's conditioning work with the rest of his team. Coming off the Steelers' tight end-less draft, Green's presence is timely.

"I expect to come back," Green told ESPN in March. "I definitely am (excited for a fresh start)."

No more "Dancing with the Stars" for wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is also a fixture at offseason workouts. Last year, Brown's participation in the hit television show affected his offseason schedule. Fresh off a $68-million extension, Brown is ready to work.

One player who wants to be on the field is Martavis Bryant, who's under conditional reinstatement with the NFL. Bryant was not in attendance for Monday's start of Phase 2, but I'm told he expects to be soon.

Bryant, who served a season-long suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy, can participate in team activities but must arrange clinical resources in Pittsburgh before participating in preseason games. Bryant can be in the Steelers' facility and attend meetings.

The NFL will review Bryant's progress before the start of the regular season.